Android Leftovers
5 Best Cryptocurrency Apps For Android Reviewed
Android Emulator now works with select Chromebooks
P30 Pro Android block: Why your Huawei smartphone is set to lose its most vital feature
Android 11 is taking away the camera picker, forcing people to only use the built-in camera
Android users can now send audio messages through Google Assistant
How to quickly add an Any.do task on Android
Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Traffix, Calligrapher Pro, more
Apollo Lake thin clients come pre-integrated with IGEL OS
OnLogic’s new pair of Apollo Lake thin client systems come pre-integrated with the IGEL Linux OS. The ISL200 is an ultra-compact 82 x 34 x 115mm system, while the larger ISL200 has a rugged design with -25 to 70°C temp. range. OnLogic has released its first two systems as part of the new IGEL Ready program from IGEL Technology. OnLogic says the systems are built for distributed computing, virtualization and thin client applications in challenging environments. The IGL200 and IGL300 are OnLogic’s first systems to integrate IGEL software and are available today. Additional systems will join its IGEL line in the coming weeks, says the company.
List of PPAs For Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
Traditionally before 20.04 you looked for PPAs to install more software and get more updates on Ubuntu from outside of the official repository. Fortunately this tradition is still alive. This article once again brings you PPAs for Focal Fossa. This big list includes only Free/Libre Open Source Software from Audacious to Wine sorted alphabetically. This time it welcomes Element as new app as well. Last but not least, it includes explanation, how to install and uninstall the apps for you. Happy working!
Nvidia 450.66 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for New GPUs, Vulkan Fixes
Available for Linux, BSD and Solaris systems, the Nvidia 450.66 graphics driver introduces support for eleven new GPUs, including EIZO Quadro MED-XN31LP, EIZO Quadro MED-XN50LP, EIZO Quadro MED-XN51LP, EIZO Quadro MED-XN70, EIZO Quadro MED-XN71, EIZO Quadro MED-XN72, EIZO Quadro MED-XN90, EIZO Quadro MED-XN91, EIZO Quadro MED-XN92, Matrox D-Series D1450, and Matrox D-Series D1480. In addition, the new Nvidia graphics driver version improves triple buffering support of Vulkan X11 swapchains on Linux systems by addressing an issue that won’t allow the functionality to work properly when applications are syncing to vblank. This change is not available for BSD and Solaris systems.
