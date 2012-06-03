Red Hat Satellite 6.8 beta now available with support for IPv6 and improved upgrade processes Red Hat is pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.8 beta, part of your Red Hat Smart Management Subscription, is now available. This release includes a number of new and updated features to help organizations streamline management and automation, along with continued improvements in performance and user experience. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure, Red Hat Smart Management is fully integrated with Red Hat Insights and Red Hat Ansible Automation for automated identification and immediate resolution of compliance issues, misconfigurations and security risks, providing an automated solution to manage Red Hat Enterprise Linux environments at scale, regardless of where they are running.

Kali Linux 2020.3 Released with Initial Switch to ZSH Shell, Automating HiDPI Support Coming three months after Kali Linux 2020.2, a release that introduced dark and light themes for the KDE Plasma edition and shipped with the massive GNOME 3.36 desktop environment update, the Kali Linux 2020.3 is here to add even more new features and enhancements to your favorite pentesting OS. Highlights of Kali Linux 2020.3 include the initial switch to ZSH shell as default shell for the operating system, a process that will finish with the next release, Kali Linux 2020.4. For now, Bash is still used as the default shell, but ZSH is installed as well on the new ISO image and you can switch to it by running zsh on the command-line. Direct: Kali Linux 2020.3 Release (ZSH, Win-Kex, HiDPI & Bluetooth Arsenal)