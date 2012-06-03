Python Releases, Programming and News
-
Train Neural Networks Faster with Google’s TPU from your LapTop.
You know the drill, you got that sweet deep neural network architecture, but it is taking forever to train. At this moment you start browsing Amazon for the cheapest GPU you can find to train your models, even though you are not even sure how plug that into your machine, but anything is better than those hours your model is taking to train one set of hyper-parameters. Well, before you start spending hundreds of dollars in hardware, you should consider the Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) from Google. TPUs are a hardware component meant to speed up machine learning models training and prediction so researchers and engineers can focus on their solutions to their favorite humans, instead of going crazy over life-long epochs.
-
sphinxcontrib-spelling 5.3.0
sphinxcontrib-spelling is a spelling checker for Sphinx-based documentation. It uses PyEnchant to produce a report showing misspelled words.
-
EuroPython Society General Assembly 2020
As with our EuroPython conference, we are holding the General Assembly (GA) of the EuroPython Society (EPS) online for this year.
Normally, we’d have the General Assembly at the EuroPython conference. Due to the difficulties in switching from in-person to online, the board decided to first focus on the conference and run the GA after the event in a separate session.
-
Returns a sequence of all the even characters from a string with Python
In this example, I will write a Python function that will return a sequence (index begins with 1) of all the even characters from a string. If the string is smaller than two characters or longer than 100 characters, the function should return “invalid string”.
-
Python 3.6.12
Python 3.6.12 is the latest security fix release of Python 3.6.
-
Python 3.7.9
Python 3.7.9 is the latest security fix release of Python 3.7.
-
Python 3.7.9 and 3.6.12 security updates now available
Python 3.7.9 and 3.6.12, the lastest security fix rollups for Python 3.7 and Python 3.6, are now available.
-
Real Python Office Hours
The Real Python Office Hours is a weekly hangout where members of Real Python get the chance to meet fellow Pythonistas to chat about your learning progress, ask questions, and discuss Python tips & tricks via screen sharing.
-
Writing Faster Python - Introduction
A few years ago, I made a presentation called “Writing Faster Python,” which got quite popular (as for a technical talk). But I made it for Python 2, and even though most advice applies to Python 3, I need to update it at some point. And I will, but first, I need some examples that I can use.
So, today I’m starting a series of articles where I take some common Python code structures and show how they can be improved. In many cases, simply writing idiomatic code and avoiding anti-patterns will result in better and faster code, and that’s what I want to focus on. I will also show how you can significantly speed up your programs by using a different interpreter (like PyPy), just-in-time compilers like Numba and other tools. Some code examples are mere curiosities with a marginal impact on the execution time (like replacing dict() with {}), but I want to show you how they work and when I would use one over the other. Finally, there will be cases when the “improved” code is faster but less readable, and I wouldn’t use it in my programs - I will clearly warn you when this happens.
-
Wing Python IDE 7.2.4 - August 17, 2020
Wing 7.2.4 introduces support for Python 3.9, adds a preference to set the size of white space indicators, and makes a number of usability improvements.
[...]
Wing 7.2 adds support for Black and YAPF for code reformatting, in addition to the previously available built-in autopep8 reformatting. To use Black or YAPF, they must first be installed into your Python with pip, conda, or other package manager. Reformatting options are available from the Source > Reformatting menu group, and automatic reformatting may be configured in the Editor > Auto-reformatting preferences group.
-
Learn PyQt: Creating Dialogs With Qt Designer
Most PyQt GUI applications consist of a main window and several dialogs. Dialogs are small-sized windows that allow you to communicate with your users, either by showing messages on the screen or by taking the user's input. You can use Qt Designer to create dialogs taking advantage of the variety of options that this tool offers.
In this tutorial, we'll learn how to create and customize dialogs using Qt Designer. We'll also learn two different ways of using and launching dialogs in our GUI applications. With this knowledge, we'll be able to add dialogs to our applications quickly and easily.
For a better understanding of the topics we'll cover in this tutorial, it will help to have some previous knowledge about PyQt applications, widgets, layouts and signals and slots.
-
GSoC Weekly Blog #6
The most tough part for me has been writing tests this week. I wish there was a better testing support for PyQt because there are many simple things which are missing from it and the documentation of is also not completed. However, I have been able to keep a good test coverage of all my work.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Blog Post | GSoc | #12
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #11
-
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #434 (Aug. 18, 2020)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 249 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Red Hat Satellite 6.8 beta now available with support for IPv6 and improved upgrade processes
Red Hat is pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.8 beta, part of your Red Hat Smart Management Subscription, is now available. This release includes a number of new and updated features to help organizations streamline management and automation, along with continued improvements in performance and user experience. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure, Red Hat Smart Management is fully integrated with Red Hat Insights and Red Hat Ansible Automation for automated identification and immediate resolution of compliance issues, misconfigurations and security risks, providing an automated solution to manage Red Hat Enterprise Linux environments at scale, regardless of where they are running.
Kali Linux 2020.3 Released with Initial Switch to ZSH Shell, Automating HiDPI Support
Coming three months after Kali Linux 2020.2, a release that introduced dark and light themes for the KDE Plasma edition and shipped with the massive GNOME 3.36 desktop environment update, the Kali Linux 2020.3 is here to add even more new features and enhancements to your favorite pentesting OS. Highlights of Kali Linux 2020.3 include the initial switch to ZSH shell as default shell for the operating system, a process that will finish with the next release, Kali Linux 2020.4. For now, Bash is still used as the default shell, but ZSH is installed as well on the new ISO image and you can switch to it by running zsh on the command-line. Direct: Kali Linux 2020.3 Release (ZSH, Win-Kex, HiDPI & Bluetooth Arsenal)
Recent comments
1 min 11 sec ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 32 min ago
4 hours 19 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
15 hours 44 min ago
1 day 3 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago