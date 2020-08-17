Mozilla Bug Bounty Program and the Situation After Layoffs Mozilla Attack & Defense: Bug Bounty Program Updates: Adding (another) New Class of Bounties Recently we increased bounty payouts and also included a Static Analysis component in our bounty program; and we are expanding our bug bounty program even further with a new Exploit Mitigation Bounty. Within Firefox, we have introduced vital security features, exploit mitigations, and defense in depth measures. If you are able to bypass one of these measures, even if you are operating from privileged access within the browser, you are now eligible for a bounty even if before it would not have qualified. While previously, bypassing a mitigation in a testing scenario – such as directly testing the HTML Sanitizer – would be classified as a sec-low or sec-moderate; it will now be eligible for a bounty equivalent to a sec-high. Additionally, if the vulnerability is triggerable without privileged access, this would count as both a regular security vulnerability eligible for a bounty and a mitigation bypass, earning a bonus payout. We have an established list of the mitigations we consider in scope for this bounty, they and more details are available on the Client Bug Bounty page.

Eric Shepherd: Moz-eying along… By now, most folks have heard about Mozilla’s recent layoff of about 250 of its employees. It’s also fairly well known that the entire MDN Web Docs content team was let go, aside from our direct manager, the eminently-qualified and truly excellent Chris Mills. That, sadly, includes myself. Yes, after nearly 14½ years writing web developer documentation for MDN, I am moving on to new things. I don’t know yet what those new things are, but the options are plentiful and I’m certain I’ll land somewhere great soon.

Many have asked how Thunderbird is doing amidst the layoffs at Mozilla… Mozilla laid off 250 last week. I feel bad for the individuals, but I also had the selfish thought that this would impact Thunderbird. This tweet addressed that question. And it won’t.

Adjusting to changes at Mozilla Earlier last week, Mozilla announced a number of changes and these changes include aspects of SUMO as well. For a high level overview of these changes, we encourage you to read Mitchell’s address to the community. For Support, the most immediate change is that we will be creating a more focused team that combines Pocket Support and Mozilla Support into a single team.

Security and FUD Leftovers Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (sane-backends), Fedora (kernel, LibRaw, and wob), openSUSE (balsa, hylafax+, postgresql, postgresql96, postgresql10, postgresql12, and postgresql96, postgresql10 and postgresql12), Oracle (.NET Core 3.1), Red Hat (bash and bind), SUSE (dovecot23, firefox, fwupd, postgresql10, postgresql12, python-azure-agent, and zabbix), and Ubuntu (ark, gnome-shell, libonig, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, linux-gke-5.0, linux-oem-osp1, and software-properties).

Firewall configuration recommendations for IPFire users After taking a closer look on how to achieve better DNS settings in terms of privacy, this post elaborates necessary steps for a secure configuration of IPFire's firewall engine. Depending on how volatile and predictable your network is, the following steps might cause interruptions or break some clients altogether - if they are using hard-coded DNS resolvers, for example -, so it might be a good idea to apply them within a maintenance window. Make sure you can access the wiki at any time in order to know what to do if something was misconfigured by accident.

Freetz Alternative Firmware for Older FritzBoxes JavaScript can compromise the user’s network devices! pretty evil are devices/routers with security problems, that can be exploited from javascript. so basically opening a webpage with a browser that has javascript enabled (which most browsers have) might scan the user’s network for vulnerable devices and then tries to conquer/own those devices resulting in all kinds of trouble for the user or other users in form of DDoS attacks that this router then might participate in

10,000+ WordPress Sites At Risk Due To Stored XSS Vulnerability WordPress plugin with over 10,000 installations contains a critical unpatched vulnerability. The vulnerability was discovered by Melbin Mathew yesterday and it deserves the attention of those who have installed this plugin on their WordPress sites. The plugin has XSS(Cross-site Scripting) vulnerability that can easily be exploited by a hacker. Here is how it works.

Some email clients are vulnerable to attacks via 'mailto' links [Ed: The latest FUD from ZDNet wants us to think that Free software is dangerous for E-mail because people can be tricked; it's a social engineering problem, not security problem.] A lesser-known technology known as "mailto" links can be abused to launch attacks on the users of email desktop clients. The new attacks can be used to secretly steal local files and have them emailed as attachments to attackers, according to a research paper published last week by academics from two German universities.