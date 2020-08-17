IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Upvoting projects in Copr
Let’s take a minute of our time and upvote our favorite projects in Copr to appreciate the great work their maintainers put it.
There are tens of thousands of projects in Copr with vast differences in the quality of packages they provide and how well they are maintained. Many of them are just testing projects without any further purpose, others provide production-ready software valuable for many users. For a long time, we wanted to give projects some badge or a shiny plaque, that would reflect their popularity among users, and I am happy to announce, that we finally launched upvoting (and downvoting) of projects in Copr.
[...]
The highlighted upward arrow signalizes that I already upvoted this project. Similarly, a downvoted project would be highlighted with red color. Click the highlighted arrow to remove your vote, or point your cursor to the score number, it will show you the number of upvotes and the number of downvotes for the project as two separate numbers.
Do you find the interface intuitive and user-friendly or would you rather like see some improvements done to it? Please, let us know. Currently, there is no copr-cli or API support for upvoting and downvoting projects.
-
Join the New to Z community: Mainframe developers driving innovation
Modern application developers on IBM Z are at the epicenter of groundbreaking innovation across industries. They make up a diverse, global group working with powerful, foundational technology that drives many of our day-to-day experiences. The financial services, travel, and healthcare industries are undergoing radical transformation. Enterprise developers who specialize in mainframe are facing exciting opportunities as they embark on their careers — but they need more support. My role at IBM is to make sure that we’re equipping developers like you with the tools and resources you need to foster innovation and strengthen our community, so you can meet the heightened expectations you face at work each day.
[...]
IBM Z is embracing open technologies and fueling digital transformation. Demand for mainframe developers in the global workforce has never been stronger, and we’re excited to welcome those of you who are New to Z or interested in advancing your skills. There are new innovations being added to the mainframe every day, so there’s no limit to what you can learn. I hope you’ll join the New to Z community, and let us know how you’re using these tools and resources to build the next great innovations.
-
More Kubernetes innovation, less service complexity: Operators and the future of Kubernetes
Kubernetes, the orchestration engine itself, has reached a point of incremental innovation. This is to say that wholesale, quantum leaps of capabilities are no longer taking place directly in the platform. Instead, Kubernetes now provides a solid foundation for innovation on top of and around itself - just like the Linux kernel, OpenStack and Linux containers before it.
Red Hat continues to help drive this incremental innovation with the Kubernetes project as the second leading corporate contributor, but we have never stopped looking for ways to extend the innovation of Kubernetes outside of the orchestration engine. One of the most obvious ways we’re working to push this innovation envelope is with Kubernetes Operators, built on the backbone of the Operator Framework open source projects.
-
Red Hat Teams Up With Intuit On Argo Project
-
Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management For Kubernetes Now Available
-
Red Hat Enhances Developer Portfolio
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 769 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla Bug Bounty Program and the Situation After Layoffs
Security and FUD Leftovers
BunsenLabs Is The Continuation of the Legendary CrunchBang Linux
BunsenLabs is a great continuation of the good old CrunchBang Linux. With a low resources consumption, a lot of helpful scripts and quick access to every aspect needed in the system… It becomes great for power users who are keyboard-driven in their usage. Being based on Debian allows it to enjoy a solid base of packages.
Laying the foundation for Rust's future
The Rust project was originally conceived in 2010 (depending on how you count, you might even say 2006!) as a Mozilla Research project, but the long term goal has always been to establish Rust as a self-sustaining project. In 2015, with the launch of Rust 1.0, Rust established its project direction and governance independent of the Mozilla organization. Since then, Rust has been operating as an autonomous organization, with Mozilla being a prominent and consistent financial and legal sponsor. Mozilla was, and continues to be, excited by the opportunity for the Rust language to be widely used, and supported, by many companies throughout the industry. Today, many companies, both large and small, are using Rust in more diverse and more significant ways, from Amazon’s Firecracker, to Fastly’s Lucet, to critical services that power Discord, Cloudflare, Figma, 1Password, and many, many more. On Tuesday, August 11th 2020, Mozilla announced their decision to restructure the company and to lay off around 250 people, including folks who are active members of the Rust project and the Rust community. Understandably, these layoffs have generated a lot of uncertainty and confusion about the impact on the Rust project itself. Our goal in this post is to address those concerns. We’ve also got a big announcement to make, so read on! Also: The Rust language gets its own foundation
Recent comments
54 min ago
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
10 hours 37 min ago