LibreOffice: Virtual Conference, Advanced Features of LibreOffice Impress and GSoC Reports openSUSE + LibreOffice Virtual Conference Talks Accepted Talks submitted for the openSUSE + LibreOffice Virtual Conference have been reviewed and accepted by the conference organizers. The approved talks have been updated in the Open Source Event Manager instance on events.opensuse.org. The organizers thank everyone who took the time and effort to submit a talk for the conference. Speakers have until Sept. 6 to confirm their talk/s for the conference on events.opensuse.org. Speakers will need to login, click on My Proposals and will have an option to confirm the accepted proposal. There is also a withdraw proposal option. People who have issues logging on to confirm their talk may have not realized the openSUSE went through a migration and users might need to migrate their account following the steps on https://idp-portal-info.suse.com.

Advanced Features of LibreOffice Impress Do more with LibreOffice Impress! It’s a great tool for creating outlines and flashcards, and it has many features and extensions that make it easy to pull together professional presentations. If asked, most users would say that the purpose of LibreOffice Impress is to create slide shows. And that is, of course, its main purpose. Over the years, Impress has steadily improved, until today it is a match in most ways for Microsoft Powerpoint. However, just as Writer is good for more than bashing out a memo, so Impress can do far more than produce a generic presentation. Some of this extra functionality is in the menus waiting to be discovered, while other functions require the installation of extensions, which can be added to Impress via Tools | Extension Manager, then restarting LibreOffice. However, all these extras can give an added edge to your presentation – in fact, a few even have purposes that have nothing to do with slide shows at all. Here are some of the most useful advanced ways to use Impress.

Mozilla Bug Bounty Program and the Situation After Layoffs Mozilla Attack & Defense: Bug Bounty Program Updates: Adding (another) New Class of Bounties Recently we increased bounty payouts and also included a Static Analysis component in our bounty program; and we are expanding our bug bounty program even further with a new Exploit Mitigation Bounty. Within Firefox, we have introduced vital security features, exploit mitigations, and defense in depth measures. If you are able to bypass one of these measures, even if you are operating from privileged access within the browser, you are now eligible for a bounty even if before it would not have qualified. While previously, bypassing a mitigation in a testing scenario – such as directly testing the HTML Sanitizer – would be classified as a sec-low or sec-moderate; it will now be eligible for a bounty equivalent to a sec-high. Additionally, if the vulnerability is triggerable without privileged access, this would count as both a regular security vulnerability eligible for a bounty and a mitigation bypass, earning a bonus payout. We have an established list of the mitigations we consider in scope for this bounty, they and more details are available on the Client Bug Bounty page.

Eric Shepherd: Moz-eying along… By now, most folks have heard about Mozilla’s recent layoff of about 250 of its employees. It’s also fairly well known that the entire MDN Web Docs content team was let go, aside from our direct manager, the eminently-qualified and truly excellent Chris Mills. That, sadly, includes myself. Yes, after nearly 14½ years writing web developer documentation for MDN, I am moving on to new things. I don’t know yet what those new things are, but the options are plentiful and I’m certain I’ll land somewhere great soon.

Many have asked how Thunderbird is doing amidst the layoffs at Mozilla… Mozilla laid off 250 last week. I feel bad for the individuals, but I also had the selfish thought that this would impact Thunderbird. This tweet addressed that question. And it won’t.

Adjusting to changes at Mozilla Earlier last week, Mozilla announced a number of changes and these changes include aspects of SUMO as well. For a high level overview of these changes, we encourage you to read Mitchell’s address to the community. For Support, the most immediate change is that we will be creating a more focused team that combines Pocket Support and Mozilla Support into a single team.