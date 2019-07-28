Programming Leftovers
Using ProxyCannon-NG to Create Unlimited Rotating Proxies
The modern age of computers is amazing to me. In a few mere minutes we can spin up a seemingly unlimited number of virtual servers on any one of the hundreds of cloud providers out there around the world.
CVE-2020-10029: Buffer overflow in GNU libc trigonometry functions?!?
Earlier this year we uncovered bugs in the glibc functions cosl, sinl, sincosl, and tanl due to assumptions in an underlying common function, leading to CVE-2020-10029. These bugs, after being dormant for 8 years (introduced in 2012, in this commit) are now fixed in glibc 2.32.
Combine GraphQL with Java to build a flexible and modern API
In the past few years, developers have used RESTful web services over HTTP(s) to expose business functions using an API. The REST API uses server-driven fixed data responses, which means a developer (client) can't determine the result of a response. Instead, the server sends all the data back to the client, which is called over-fetching. The developer (client) needs to invoke multiple REST APIs after the first call until the client gets the required data, which results in under-fetching.
To create new microservices, developers using these REST APIs have been looking for ways to minimize over-fetching and under-fetching when retrieving data along with business logic.
GraphQL provides a client-driven query language and runtime to prevent this overhead on the client side and instead retrieve the exact data that the REST API requires. When GraphQL came out, many developers thought that it could replace existing REST API specifications. However, it's not a replacement but an alternative.
The surprising thing you can do in the D programming language
Software development can be a very complex process. As the code you write increases in size and complexity, it is important to keep it readable and easy to understand. In open source software development, many people collaborate on code with several interconnected and, quite often, frequently moving parts. This can make it hard for potential contributors to understand the codebases.
The effort required to wrap your head around a codebase may have a direct impact on contributions, as a lot of people have a limited window for contributing, many doing it in their free time. This makes it essential for a codebase to be easy to understand for both seasoned and new contributors.
Now Out: Uno Platform 3.0 (C# + WinUI), Previewing Linux Support [Ed: When Microsoft says it "loves Linux" it means it's trying to impose proprietary vendor lock-in on it]
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Kotlin
Kotlin is a cross-platform, statically typed, general-purpose programming language with type inference. Kotlin is a more modern version of Java. It adopts functional ideas such as immutability and first-class functions, out of the box, and it is also object oriented.
Kotlin is designed to interoperate fully with Java, and the JVM version of its standard library depends on the Java Class Library, but type inference allows its syntax to be more concise. Kotlin mainly targets the JVM, but also compiles to JavaScript or native code (via LLVM).
Kotlin has been making waves since it was open sourced by JetBrains in 2011; it has been praised by developers across the world and is being adopted by companies.
