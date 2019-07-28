Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More
Teaching pigeons with Raspberry Pi
Helium Hotspot LoRaWAN Gateway also Earns Cryptocurrency
A Helium Hotspot is a LoRaWAN gateway that also allows you to earn HNT cryptocurrency, and it could more than just prove a way to fund the deployment of public LoRaWAN networks, as as we’ll see below some people or companies are making some serious money, while others not so much. A DIY Helium Hotspot can also be made from a Raspberry Pi 3/4 and a RAK2245 Pi HAT.
There’s no mention of the LoRa module used, but there are instructions to build an Helium Hotspot with a Raspberry Pi 3/4 and RAK2245 Pi HAT, and the source code is on Github. Considering Helium Hotspot is only currently available in some countries, and it costs 450 Euros to purchase, make your own look like an interesting proposition, except I was told DIY gateways cannot participate on the blockchain yet, but that something that should change next month (September 2020).
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
A few weeks back Alibaba announced the "XT910" as the fastest RISC-V processor featuring 16 cores and clock speeds up to 2.5GHz while being manufactured on a 12nm node. This by far beats most RISC-V hardware currently available and now at this week's Hot Chips conference the Chinese company is reporting that the XT910 is faster than an Arm Cortex-A73.
This Arduino-powered spectrophotometer uses a little prism to create rainbows
Invented back in the 1940s, a spectrophotometer is a scientific instrument used to measure how different wavelengths of light are absorbed by a sample. Daniel Hingston decided to build his own spectrum analysis device as a fun Arduino experiment, outlined in the project write-up and in the video below.
This air hockey robot never loses
Air hockey is normally a two-player affair, but not for this student-built robot. The table features a designated human goal with a touchscreen GUI for settings and control. The second goal is guarded by an autonomous striker, attached to a pair of steppers using a drive belt arrangement.
The robotic device analyzes the puck position with an overhead camera and a Raspberry Pi, which passes commands to an Arduino Micro over serial. The Arduino then controls the stepper movements via driver modules, as well as a solenoid to pop the puck out of the robot’s goal on the rare occasion it misses a block.
PCIe expansion board packs in 6 PoE ports
IEI has released the GPOE-6P-R10, a new board in its GPOE series of power-over-Ethernet (PoE) expansion cards. In comparison with IEI’s previous GPOE-2P and GPOE-4P cards, GPOE-6P-R10 has more ports – a total of six x10/100/1000BaseT(X) PoE ports. The board is supported by IEI’s I GPOE Management Tools which run on Windows or Linux.
