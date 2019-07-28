Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More Teaching pigeons with Raspberry Pi

Helium Hotspot LoRaWAN Gateway also Earns Cryptocurrency A Helium Hotspot is a LoRaWAN gateway that also allows you to earn HNT cryptocurrency, and it could more than just prove a way to fund the deployment of public LoRaWAN networks, as as we’ll see below some people or companies are making some serious money, while others not so much. A DIY Helium Hotspot can also be made from a Raspberry Pi 3/4 and a RAK2245 Pi HAT. There’s no mention of the LoRa module used, but there are instructions to build an Helium Hotspot with a Raspberry Pi 3/4 and RAK2245 Pi HAT, and the source code is on Github. Considering Helium Hotspot is only currently available in some countries, and it costs 450 Euros to purchase, make your own look like an interesting proposition, except I was told DIY gateways cannot participate on the blockchain yet, but that something that should change next month (September 2020).

Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73 A few weeks back Alibaba announced the "XT910" as the fastest RISC-V processor featuring 16 cores and clock speeds up to 2.5GHz while being manufactured on a 12nm node. This by far beats most RISC-V hardware currently available and now at this week's Hot Chips conference the Chinese company is reporting that the XT910 is faster than an Arm Cortex-A73.

This Arduino-powered spectrophotometer uses a little prism to create rainbows Invented back in the 1940s, a spectrophotometer is a scientific instrument used to measure how different wavelengths of light are absorbed by a sample. Daniel Hingston decided to build his own spectrum analysis device as a fun Arduino experiment, outlined in the project write-up and in the video below.

This air hockey robot never loses Air hockey is normally a two-player affair, but not for this student-built robot. The table features a designated human goal with a touchscreen GUI for settings and control. The second goal is guarded by an autonomous striker, attached to a pair of steppers using a drive belt arrangement. The robotic device analyzes the puck position with an overhead camera and a Raspberry Pi, which passes commands to an Arduino Micro over serial. The Arduino then controls the stepper movements via driver modules, as well as a solenoid to pop the puck out of the robot’s goal on the rare occasion it misses a block.

PCIe expansion board packs in 6 PoE ports IEI has released the GPOE-6P-R10, a new board in its GPOE series of power-over-Ethernet (PoE) expansion cards. In comparison with IEI’s previous GPOE-2P and GPOE-4P cards, GPOE-6P-R10 has more ports – a total of six x10/100/1000BaseT(X) PoE ports. The board is supported by IEI’s I GPOE Management Tools which run on Windows or Linux.

Programming Leftovers Using ProxyCannon-NG to Create Unlimited Rotating Proxies The modern age of computers is amazing to me. In a few mere minutes we can spin up a seemingly unlimited number of virtual servers on any one of the hundreds of cloud providers out there around the world.

CVE-2020-10029: Buffer overflow in GNU libc trigonometry functions?!? Earlier this year we uncovered bugs in the glibc functions cosl, sinl, sincosl, and tanl due to assumptions in an underlying common function, leading to CVE-2020-10029. These bugs, after being dormant for 8 years (introduced in 2012, in this commit) are now fixed in glibc 2.32.

Combine GraphQL with Java to build a flexible and modern API In the past few years, developers have used RESTful web services over HTTP(s) to expose business functions using an API. The REST API uses server-driven fixed data responses, which means a developer (client) can't determine the result of a response. Instead, the server sends all the data back to the client, which is called over-fetching. The developer (client) needs to invoke multiple REST APIs after the first call until the client gets the required data, which results in under-fetching. To create new microservices, developers using these REST APIs have been looking for ways to minimize over-fetching and under-fetching when retrieving data along with business logic. GraphQL provides a client-driven query language and runtime to prevent this overhead on the client side and instead retrieve the exact data that the REST API requires. When GraphQL came out, many developers thought that it could replace existing REST API specifications. However, it's not a replacement but an alternative.

The surprising thing you can do in the D programming language Software development can be a very complex process. As the code you write increases in size and complexity, it is important to keep it readable and easy to understand. In open source software development, many people collaborate on code with several interconnected and, quite often, frequently moving parts. This can make it hard for potential contributors to understand the codebases. The effort required to wrap your head around a codebase may have a direct impact on contributions, as a lot of people have a limited window for contributing, many doing it in their free time. This makes it essential for a codebase to be easy to understand for both seasoned and new contributors.

Now Out: Uno Platform 3.0 (C# + WinUI), Previewing Linux Support [Ed: When Microsoft says it "loves Linux" it means it's trying to impose proprietary vendor lock-in on it]

Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Kotlin Kotlin is a cross-platform, statically typed, general-purpose programming language with type inference. Kotlin is a more modern version of Java. It adopts functional ideas such as immutability and first-class functions, out of the box, and it is also object oriented. Kotlin is designed to interoperate fully with Java, and the JVM version of its standard library depends on the Java Class Library, but type inference allows its syntax to be more concise. Kotlin mainly targets the JVM, but also compiles to JavaScript or native code (via LLVM). Kotlin has been making waves since it was open sourced by JetBrains in 2011; it has been praised by developers across the world and is being adopted by companies.