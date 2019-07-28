Language Selection

today's leftovers

Wednesday 19th of August 2020
Misc

  • Sparky Linux 2020.08 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Sparky Linux 2020.08.

  • KDE Neon 20.04 Review | Distro for Hardcore KDE Fans

    We take a spin on KDE Neon 20.04. Boy oh boy! the freedom of customization KDE provides is an absolute treat.

  • Linux Continues To Thrive In 2021 In A Pandemic

    It’s been more than two decades I’ve been interested in GNU/Linux and it’s still thriving. The kernel of the OS is still gaining features, developers, contributions and bug-fixes after all these years. Unlike many Free Software projects that wither after one or more developers lose interest, Linux is a jungle with a life of its own and everything in dynamic development or in balance. It’s all good.

  • Linux kernel maintainers tear Paragon a new one after firm submits read-write NTFS driver in 27,000 lines of code

    Paragon Software is trying to get its NTFS driver into the Linux kernel, but has submitted it as a single dump of 27,000 lines of code, sparking complaints that it is too large to review.

    NTFS is the default file system for Windows XP and later. Microsoft is beginning to replace it with ReFS for some scenarios, but NTFS remains as the general-purpose file system for Windows. Linux has limited support for NTFS but has noted: "The biggest limitation at present is that files/directories cannot be created or deleted."

    Paragon's NTFS driver includes a free version with full read-write support, and a paid-for edition with partition formatting, error-checking utilities, and other features. NTFS support is useful for scenarios like attaching external storage formatted with NTFS, or booting a Windows PC into Linux for troubleshooting.

  • Smooth Transformation Journey of All Group Companies across Mahindra [Ed: SUSE is just boosting SAP again]
  • SQL Server on Linux Journey – Part 3: Azure options [Ed: SUSE continues its shameless promotion of Microsoft's proprietary software]
  • IoT devices and Android and disappointment

    One of the projects I’m working on involves creating a little device which you talk to from your phone. So, I thought, I’ll do this properly. No “cloud service” that you don’t need; no native app that you don’t need; you’ll just send data from your phone to it, locally, and if the owners go bust it won’t brick all your devices. I think a lot of people want their devices to live on beyond the company that sold them, and they want their devices to be under their own control, and they want to be able to do all this from any device of their choosing; their phone, their laptop, whatever. An awful lot of devices don’t do some or all of that, and perhaps we can do better. That is, here’s the summary of that as a sort of guiding principle, which we’re going to try to do:

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 644

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 644 for the week of August 9 – 15, 2020.

  • POWER10 sounds really great, but ...

    Don't just take my word for it: as of this writing no recent x86 system appears on the FSF Respects Your Freedom list, but the Talos II and T2 Lite both do (and I imagine the Blackbird is soon to follow). The Vikings D8 is indisputably libre, and has an FSF RYF certification, but is an AMD Opteron 4200, which is about eight or nine years old. As it stands I believe this is the most powerful x86 system still available on the FSF RYF list now that the D16 is out of production (Opteron 6200).

  • SANS Data Incident 2020 – Indicators of Compromise [iophk: Windows TCO]

                     

                       

    On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, SANS disclosed a security breach which was the result of a successful phishing campaign. As described in the disclosure found at https://www.sans.org/dataincident2020, the phishing email enticed a single user to install a malicious Office 365 add-in for their account. The O365 add-in caused a forwarding rule to be configured on the victim’s account, which resulted in 513 emails being forwarded to an unknown external email address. In this article, we are publishing specific details and indicators of compromise associated with this attack in the hope that it will help the community detect and respond to any similar attacks.

  • How to stop the onion denial (of service)

    As you might have heard, some onion services have been experiencing issues with denial-of-service (DoS) attacks over the past few years.

    The attacks exploit the inherent asymmetric nature of the onion service rendezvous protocol, and that makes it a hard problem to defend against. During the rendezvous protocol, an evil client can send a small message to the service while the service has to do lots of expensive work to react to it. This asymmetry opens the protocol to DoS attacks, and the anonymous nature of our network makes it extremely challenging to filter the good clients from the bad.

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More

  • Teaching pigeons with Raspberry Pi
  • Helium Hotspot LoRaWAN Gateway also Earns Cryptocurrency

    A Helium Hotspot is a LoRaWAN gateway that also allows you to earn HNT cryptocurrency, and it could more than just prove a way to fund the deployment of public LoRaWAN networks, as as we’ll see below some people or companies are making some serious money, while others not so much. A DIY Helium Hotspot can also be made from a Raspberry Pi 3/4 and a RAK2245 Pi HAT. There’s no mention of the LoRa module used, but there are instructions to build an Helium Hotspot with a Raspberry Pi 3/4 and RAK2245 Pi HAT, and the source code is on Github. Considering Helium Hotspot is only currently available in some countries, and it costs 450 Euros to purchase, make your own look like an interesting proposition, except I was told DIY gateways cannot participate on the blockchain yet, but that something that should change next month (September 2020).

  • Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73

    A few weeks back Alibaba announced the "XT910" as the fastest RISC-V processor featuring 16 cores and clock speeds up to 2.5GHz while being manufactured on a 12nm node. This by far beats most RISC-V hardware currently available and now at this week's Hot Chips conference the Chinese company is reporting that the XT910 is faster than an Arm Cortex-A73.

  • This Arduino-powered spectrophotometer uses a little prism to create rainbows

    Invented back in the 1940s, a spectrophotometer is a scientific instrument used to measure how different wavelengths of light are absorbed by a sample. Daniel Hingston decided to build his own spectrum analysis device as a fun Arduino experiment, outlined in the project write-up and in the video below.

  • This air hockey robot never loses

    Air hockey is normally a two-player affair, but not for this student-built robot. The table features a designated human goal with a touchscreen GUI for settings and control. The second goal is guarded by an autonomous striker, attached to a pair of steppers using a drive belt arrangement. The robotic device analyzes the puck position with an overhead camera and a Raspberry Pi, which passes commands to an Arduino Micro over serial. The Arduino then controls the stepper movements via driver modules, as well as a solenoid to pop the puck out of the robot’s goal on the rare occasion it misses a block.

  • PCIe expansion board packs in 6 PoE ports

    IEI has released the GPOE-6P-R10, a new board in its GPOE series of power-over-Ethernet (PoE) expansion cards. In comparison with IEI’s previous GPOE-2P and GPOE-4P cards, GPOE-6P-R10 has more ports – a total of six x10/100/1000BaseT(X) PoE ports. The board is supported by IEI’s I GPOE Management Tools which run on Windows or Linux.

Programming Leftovers

  • Using ProxyCannon-NG to Create Unlimited Rotating Proxies

    The modern age of computers is amazing to me. In a few mere minutes we can spin up a seemingly unlimited number of virtual servers on any one of the hundreds of cloud providers out there around the world.

  • CVE-2020-10029: Buffer overflow in GNU libc trigonometry functions?!?

    Earlier this year we uncovered bugs in the glibc functions cosl, sinl, sincosl, and tanl due to assumptions in an underlying common function, leading to CVE-2020-10029. These bugs, after being dormant for 8 years (introduced in 2012, in this commit) are now fixed in glibc 2.32.

  • Combine GraphQL with Java to build a flexible and modern API

    In the past few years, developers have used RESTful web services over HTTP(s) to expose business functions using an API. The REST API uses server-driven fixed data responses, which means a developer (client) can't determine the result of a response. Instead, the server sends all the data back to the client, which is called over-fetching. The developer (client) needs to invoke multiple REST APIs after the first call until the client gets the required data, which results in under-fetching. To create new microservices, developers using these REST APIs have been looking for ways to minimize over-fetching and under-fetching when retrieving data along with business logic. GraphQL provides a client-driven query language and runtime to prevent this overhead on the client side and instead retrieve the exact data that the REST API requires. When GraphQL came out, many developers thought that it could replace existing REST API specifications. However, it's not a replacement but an alternative.

  • The surprising thing you can do in the D programming language

    Software development can be a very complex process. As the code you write increases in size and complexity, it is important to keep it readable and easy to understand. In open source software development, many people collaborate on code with several interconnected and, quite often, frequently moving parts. This can make it hard for potential contributors to understand the codebases. The effort required to wrap your head around a codebase may have a direct impact on contributions, as a lot of people have a limited window for contributing, many doing it in their free time. This makes it essential for a codebase to be easy to understand for both seasoned and new contributors.

  • Now Out: Uno Platform 3.0 (C# + WinUI), Previewing Linux Support [Ed: When Microsoft says it "loves Linux" it means it's trying to impose proprietary vendor lock-in on it]
  • Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Kotlin

    Kotlin is a cross-platform, statically typed, general-purpose programming language with type inference. Kotlin is a more modern version of Java. It adopts functional ideas such as immutability and first-class functions, out of the box, and it is also object oriented. Kotlin is designed to interoperate fully with Java, and the JVM version of its standard library depends on the Java Class Library, but type inference allows its syntax to be more concise. Kotlin mainly targets the JVM, but also compiles to JavaScript or native code (via LLVM). Kotlin has been making waves since it was open sourced by JetBrains in 2011; it has been praised by developers across the world and is being adopted by companies.

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

