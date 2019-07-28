today's leftovers
Sparky Linux 2020.08 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Sparky Linux 2020.08.
KDE Neon 20.04 Review | Distro for Hardcore KDE Fans
We take a spin on KDE Neon 20.04. Boy oh boy! the freedom of customization KDE provides is an absolute treat.
Linux Continues To Thrive In 2021 In A Pandemic
It’s been more than two decades I’ve been interested in GNU/Linux and it’s still thriving. The kernel of the OS is still gaining features, developers, contributions and bug-fixes after all these years. Unlike many Free Software projects that wither after one or more developers lose interest, Linux is a jungle with a life of its own and everything in dynamic development or in balance. It’s all good.
Linux kernel maintainers tear Paragon a new one after firm submits read-write NTFS driver in 27,000 lines of code
Paragon Software is trying to get its NTFS driver into the Linux kernel, but has submitted it as a single dump of 27,000 lines of code, sparking complaints that it is too large to review.
NTFS is the default file system for Windows XP and later. Microsoft is beginning to replace it with ReFS for some scenarios, but NTFS remains as the general-purpose file system for Windows. Linux has limited support for NTFS but has noted: "The biggest limitation at present is that files/directories cannot be created or deleted."
Paragon's NTFS driver includes a free version with full read-write support, and a paid-for edition with partition formatting, error-checking utilities, and other features. NTFS support is useful for scenarios like attaching external storage formatted with NTFS, or booting a Windows PC into Linux for troubleshooting.
Smooth Transformation Journey of All Group Companies across Mahindra [Ed: SUSE is just boosting SAP again]
SQL Server on Linux Journey – Part 3: Azure options [Ed: SUSE continues its shameless promotion of Microsoft's proprietary software]
IoT devices and Android and disappointment
One of the projects I’m working on involves creating a little device which you talk to from your phone. So, I thought, I’ll do this properly. No “cloud service” that you don’t need; no native app that you don’t need; you’ll just send data from your phone to it, locally, and if the owners go bust it won’t brick all your devices. I think a lot of people want their devices to live on beyond the company that sold them, and they want their devices to be under their own control, and they want to be able to do all this from any device of their choosing; their phone, their laptop, whatever. An awful lot of devices don’t do some or all of that, and perhaps we can do better. That is, here’s the summary of that as a sort of guiding principle, which we’re going to try to do:
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 644
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 644 for the week of August 9 – 15, 2020.
POWER10 sounds really great, but ...
Don't just take my word for it: as of this writing no recent x86 system appears on the FSF Respects Your Freedom list, but the Talos II and T2 Lite both do (and I imagine the Blackbird is soon to follow). The Vikings D8 is indisputably libre, and has an FSF RYF certification, but is an AMD Opteron 4200, which is about eight or nine years old. As it stands I believe this is the most powerful x86 system still available on the FSF RYF list now that the D16 is out of production (Opteron 6200).
SANS Data Incident 2020 – Indicators of Compromise [iophk: Windows TCO]
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, SANS disclosed a security breach which was the result of a successful phishing campaign. As described in the disclosure found at https://www.sans.org/dataincident2020, the phishing email enticed a single user to install a malicious Office 365 add-in for their account. The O365 add-in caused a forwarding rule to be configured on the victim’s account, which resulted in 513 emails being forwarded to an unknown external email address. In this article, we are publishing specific details and indicators of compromise associated with this attack in the hope that it will help the community detect and respond to any similar attacks.
How to stop the onion denial (of service)
As you might have heard, some onion services have been experiencing issues with denial-of-service (DoS) attacks over the past few years.
The attacks exploit the inherent asymmetric nature of the onion service rendezvous protocol, and that makes it a hard problem to defend against. During the rendezvous protocol, an evil client can send a small message to the service while the service has to do lots of expensive work to react to it. This asymmetry opens the protocol to DoS attacks, and the anonymous nature of our network makes it extremely challenging to filter the good clients from the bad.
