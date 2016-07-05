Language Selection

Games: Helheim Hassle, Cursed Letters, A Short Hike and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of August 2020 01:57:04 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Absurd comedy puzzle adventure Helheim Hassle is out now for Linux PC

    Available now for Linux PC is Helheim Hassle, a comedy narrative adventure game with puzzle platforming elements that's a bit of a Viking battle-culture parody.

    Developer Perfectly Paranormal mentioned that Helheim Hassle is actually set in the same slightly bizarre universe as their 2016 game Manual Samuel. You play as Bjørn, a Viking, who also happens to be a pacifist who is trying to avoid going to Valhalla and ends up dying and going there anyway. You end up getting resurrected by the mysterious Pesto and then proceed through ridiculous puzzle solving and platforming with the ability to detach and combine limbs at will.

  • Cursed Letters is an upcoming first-person survival horror with a retro PSX style

    More retro original PlayStation-style horror experiences? Say no more, sign me up. Cursed Letters is another coming to Linux PC later in 2020. In development by Letters Team and Flow Studios with a focus on providing a distubing horror experience that bring together PSX (original PlayStation) style with some modern mechanics.

  • Stadia round-up, more games live including DOOM and SUPERHOT: MCD

    Today we round up some more Stadia news about new and upcoming titles for the game streaming store and service.

    First up, a reminder that Rock of Ages III is a new free claimable game for Stadia Pro subscriptions which launched on August 14. It's a competitive tower defense and arcade game rolled into one with Monty Python-esque humour.

  • Dino survival-horror 'Goner' gives some serious Jurassic Park vibes, coming to Linux PC

    Goner from Canary Islands based developer Loco Players is going to provide quite a frightening looking survival horror, with plenty of dinosaurs roaming the lands.

    They're clearly not making another ARK: Survival Evolved either, as this seems to have much more of a focus on the story of your survival with plenty of primal fear involved. In Goner, you take on the role of Anthony Sunder, who is on a journey to find their missing mother and her expedition crew. This search leads you to the location of a ghost island inhabited by hostile members of a lost civilization and feral fauna you thought extinct.

  • Completely adorable puzzle game TaniNani gets a big content upgrade

    TaniNani is a rather sweet puzzle experience that was released in early 2020 and now it's quite a lot bigger.

    You've played plenty of platforming puzzlers by now I'm sure but what about when you control the platforms, not the characters? It's not a game mechanic that's done often and even less often done well. TaniNani is great though. As challenging as it is cute. You have two squishy little characters trying to meet, and it's your job to move tiles around to allow them to do so.

  • Annie of the Stars has been announced for Skullgirls 2nd Encore

    While Annie was designed initially for the Skullgirls Mobile, it's already confirmed in a post that Annie will also be coming to Skullgirls 2nd Encore (the enhanced version, available as DLC for the PC release). "All of us at Hidden Variable collaborated closely with the whole team at Lab Zero to help make Annie a reality. While we went into this process knowing that her mobile release was top priority, we also went out of our way to ensure she was ready to take the stage on 2nd Encore when the time comes."

  • A Short Hike, probably 2019's most chilled game gets a boating update

    A Short Hike is a game that doesn't need much of an introduction, or does it? Developer adamgryu crafted a ridiculously relaxing little adventure and it's still being updated.

    It's all about the journey here. Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park as you make your way to the summit. How about a little boating to go with it? It might be nothing to do with hiking but with plenty of water around, it's a fun addition to travel around.

»

Spiritfarer Available Now on PC, Linux, Mac

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of August 2020 02:14:13 PM.
  • Spiritfarer Available Now on PC, Linux, Mac, Switch, and Xbox One

    Thunder Lotus Games have announced narrative adventure game Spiritfarer has launched today during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

    The game tasks players with building and managing a boat for the deceased, depicted as anthropomorphic animals. Gather resources, explore islands, relax, and get to know your passengers; before you have to let them go. The game supports two-player co-op.

Verdant Village releases in Early Access on PC, Mac and Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of August 2020 02:55:41 PM.
  • Verdant Village releases in Early Access on PC, Mac and Linux

    Indie developer Exodus Software has announced the Early Access release of Verdant Village on Steam and Itch.io for PC, Mac and Linux. This retro-inspired farming life simulation with RPG elements is expected to fully release at the end of next year though the Early Access provides plenty of content to explore.

AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – Home Computer Emulators – Week 7

This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. This week’s blog looks at running home computer emulators on the AWOW AK41. Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behavior of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Back in the 80s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software. Read more

