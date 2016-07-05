Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Fedora 33 Gnome 3.37 Test Day 2020-08-19
Wednesday, 2020-08-19 is the Fedora 33 Gnome Test Day! As part of changes Gnome 3.37 in Fedora 33, we need your help to test if everything runs smoothly!
-
Red Hat Bringing Multipath TCP To RHEL 8.3 As A Tech Preview
Red Hat confirmed today it is bringing Multipath TCP (MPTCP) to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 as a "tech preview" feature.
Multipath TCP is an extension of TCP to allow end-to-end delivery over multiple simultaneous TCP paths. Multipath TCP was upstreamed for Linux 5.6 as a means of greater TCP performance/efficiency and redundancy. MPTCP has been around for years and the reference implementation for Linux remained out-of-tree but this year is finally all in mainline. In kernels since Linux 5.6 there has continued to be more tuning/additions around MPTCP
-
Red Hat Drives the Future of Open with Asia Pacific Partners
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the Red Hat Asia Pacific Partner Conference 2020. The event will be a fully virtual experience and expects the attendance of more than 2,200 Red Hat partners, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and solution providers.
-
Sunrise Adopts Agile Culture and Accelerates Time to Market by 75% with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Sunrise Communications AG has worked with Red Hat to build a hybrid cloud-ready platform and adopt an agile DevOps culture to help speed innovation and reduce time-to-market. Sunrise has migrated several critical customer applications to its microservices architecture on Red Hat OpenShift, supported by Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage and Red Hat Runtimes and managed with the help of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.
-
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Security, Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – Home Computer Emulators – Week 7
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. This week’s blog looks at running home computer emulators on the AWOW AK41. Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behavior of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Back in the 80s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.
