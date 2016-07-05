Internet Explorer Officially Dead and PCLinuxOS Updates Chromium-Based Browsers
Internet Explorer is dead as Microsoft kills off 25-year-old browser
Microsoft has finally killed Internet Explorer The browser will be finished on 17 August, 2021, the company said.
[PC Linux OS] Vivaldi browser updated to 3.2.1967.45
Vivaldi is a new web browser based on Chromium that is built by an Opera founder. It’s aimed mostly at power users, but it can be used by anyone.
[PC Linux OS] Opera browser updated to 70.0.3728.119
Opera is a Chromium-based browser using the Blink layout engine. It differentiates itself because of a distinct user interface and other features.
Flashpeak Slimjet browser updated to 27.0.7.0
Slimjet is built on top of the Chromium open-source project on which Google Chrome is also based. It enjoys the same speed and reliablity provided by the underlying blink engine as Google Chrome. However, many additional features and options have been added in Slimjet to make it more powerful, intelligent and customizable than Chrome. In addition to that, Slimjet DOES NOT send any usage statistics back to Google’s server like Google Chrome, which is a growing concern for many Chrome users due to the ubiquitous presence and reach of the advertising empire.
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. This week’s blog looks at running home computer emulators on the AWOW AK41. Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behavior of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Back in the 80s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.
