Security, Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering
-
Linux Malware and Securing Your System
Linux Malware and Securing Your System is something every Linux user should be familiar with.
-
Announcing Identity Bridge: Streamline authentication and authorization for Unix and Linux
With so many usernames, passwords, UIDs, PGIDs, GIDs, home directories, shells, and more, it’s no wonder a tool to simplify, streamline, and automate management of Unix and Linux users is attractive. IT is forever looking for ways to remove complexity and improve security.
-
Thycotic Releases Next-Gen Identity Bridge to Accelerate Adoption of Key Enterprise Platforms
Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the general availability of Thycotic Identity Bridge. Organizations can now streamline authentication and authorization for diverse operating systems and platforms from a central directory. This reduces the attack surface, improves overall security, and accelerates adoption of key enterprise platforms, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
-
Cyber Security Today – More ransomware attacks, a phone scam at the Ritz and security defenders strike back
The latest ransomware attacks, a phone scam at the Ritz and security defenders strike back
-
FritzFrog malware attacks Linux servers over SSH to mine Monero [Ed: This exploits credential issues and access, not "Linux"]
A sophisticated botnet campaign named FritzFrog has been discovered breaching SSH servers around the world, since at least January 2020.
-
Remote workers and weak machine identities: a dangerous mix
Now is the time to ensure safe remote SSH access.
The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed how businesses operate. In a move to protect employees and try to limit the spread of the disease, the crisis has seen most organisations across the world implementing a work from home policy. As result, the use of Secure Shell (SSH) machine identities, otherwise known as SSH keys, is on the up.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 632 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Security, Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – Home Computer Emulators – Week 7
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. This week’s blog looks at running home computer emulators on the AWOW AK41. Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behavior of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Back in the 80s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.
Recent comments
5 min 54 sec ago
10 min 46 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
13 hours 54 min ago