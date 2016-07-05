LibreOffice 7.0 - Words are very unnecessary

Linux, Firefox, LibreOffice. I see the same pattern really. It's becoming harder and harder for open-source projects to flourish in the shark-eat-shark market that the modern Internet has become. Goodwill carries only that far, but then tenacity and stubbornness founded in ideology don't help either. With LibreOffice, it could have been a simple optional toggle to choose between native and Office Open XML formats, and that way, open an entire world of possibilities. But when pretty much any semi-complex file created in Office looks wrong when loaded in LibreOffice, I simply cannot make it into my daily driver. On top of that, LibreOffice feels stagnant. No, user interfaces need not change every Monday to look modern or some nonsense like that. But there's no reason to stick with a 2003 interface - with all its inefficiencies mind - just because the competition does the opposite. And then, when LibreOffice does acknowledge there is a third way, then you get way too many options - five or six UI layouts too many really. Finally, LibreOffice simply isn't as productive as it could be. I'm saying this as someone with 1,000,000+ words written every year, a good deal of them in Writer. It can be more streamlined, more elegant. Like it or not, you usually need fewer actions in Microsoft Office to achieve an (equivalent) result.

Linux 5.8.2 I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.2 kernel. All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade.

In our technology-driven world, innovations abound – in both hardware and software. In recent years most of those innovations have been in big data and artificial intelligence, including the realm of self-driving vehicles. I'm not a hardware guy per se, so much of my interest is in open source or free software, so I tend to spend some of my time looking into all things Linux and BSD, occasionally looking back at some of those projects that did not pan out as intended.