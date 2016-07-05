Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Top 5 open source projects that failed in the past decade

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of August 2020 03:45:48 PM Filed under
OSS

In our technology-driven world, innovations abound – in both hardware and software. In recent years most of those innovations have been in big data and artificial intelligence, including the realm of self-driving vehicles. I’m not a hardware guy per se, so much of my interest is in open source or free software, so while some people unwind by playing games like Desert Treasure slot online, I tend to spend some of my time looking into all things Linux and BSD, occasionally looking back at some of those projects that did not pan out as intended.

Read more

»

Open Source Success: Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of August 2020 03:53:12 PM.
  • Open Source Success: Linux

    Many of you are probably familiar with Linux—perhaps through your favorite distribution and tools—and you may know about its history and original development by Linus Torvalds, but you may not realize the relentless pace of development that the project entails. And, those new to open source may not be familiar with its far-reaching influence and pervasive use.

    In this article, we’ll highlight details of the continuous Linux kernel development process and look at some of the operating system’s successes.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

Security, Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering

AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – Home Computer Emulators – Week 7

This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. This week’s blog looks at running home computer emulators on the AWOW AK41. Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behavior of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Back in the 80s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6