Stable Kernels: 5.8.2, 5.7.16, 5.4.59, and 4.19.140
-
Linux 5.8.2
I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.2 kernel.
All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
-
Linux 5.7.16
-
Linux 5.4.59
-
Linux 4.19.140
-
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. This week’s blog looks at running home computer emulators on the AWOW AK41. Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behavior of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Back in the 80s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.
