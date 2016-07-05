LibreOffice 7.0 - Words are very unnecessary
Linux, Firefox, LibreOffice. I see the same pattern really. It's becoming harder and harder for open-source projects to flourish in the shark-eat-shark market that the modern Internet has become. Goodwill carries only that far, but then tenacity and stubbornness founded in ideology don't help either. With LibreOffice, it could have been a simple optional toggle to choose between native and Office Open XML formats, and that way, open an entire world of possibilities. But when pretty much any semi-complex file created in Office looks wrong when loaded in LibreOffice, I simply cannot make it into my daily driver.
On top of that, LibreOffice feels stagnant. No, user interfaces need not change every Monday to look modern or some nonsense like that. But there's no reason to stick with a 2003 interface - with all its inefficiencies mind - just because the competition does the opposite. And then, when LibreOffice does acknowledge there is a third way, then you get way too many options - five or six UI layouts too many really. Finally, LibreOffice simply isn't as productive as it could be. I'm saying this as someone with 1,000,000+ words written every year, a good deal of them in Writer. It can be more streamlined, more elegant. Like it or not, you usually need fewer actions in Microsoft Office to achieve an (equivalent) result.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 866 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation: The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), CNCF and Openwashing
Hardware With Linux: ARM32, ARM Cortex-A8, Raspberry Pi, Arduino Nano, Adafruit Feather Boards
LibreOffice 7.0 - Words are very unnecessary
Linux, Firefox, LibreOffice. I see the same pattern really. It's becoming harder and harder for open-source projects to flourish in the shark-eat-shark market that the modern Internet has become. Goodwill carries only that far, but then tenacity and stubbornness founded in ideology don't help either. With LibreOffice, it could have been a simple optional toggle to choose between native and Office Open XML formats, and that way, open an entire world of possibilities. But when pretty much any semi-complex file created in Office looks wrong when loaded in LibreOffice, I simply cannot make it into my daily driver. On top of that, LibreOffice feels stagnant. No, user interfaces need not change every Monday to look modern or some nonsense like that. But there's no reason to stick with a 2003 interface - with all its inefficiencies mind - just because the competition does the opposite. And then, when LibreOffice does acknowledge there is a third way, then you get way too many options - five or six UI layouts too many really. Finally, LibreOffice simply isn't as productive as it could be. I'm saying this as someone with 1,000,000+ words written every year, a good deal of them in Writer. It can be more streamlined, more elegant. Like it or not, you usually need fewer actions in Microsoft Office to achieve an (equivalent) result.
Stable Kernels: 5.8.2, 5.7.16, 5.4.59, and 4.19.140
Recent comments
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago