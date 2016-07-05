Programming Leftovers
-
Intel Compute Runtime 20.32.17625 Prepares For oneAPI Level Zero 1.0
Intel's open-source team responsible for their Compute Runtime on Tuesday released version 20.32.17625 for this HD/UHD/Iris/Xe Graphics compute stack providing OpenCL 2.x/3.0 and oneAPI Level Zero capabilities.
With Intel Compute-Runtime 20.32.17625 they have updated their Level Zero code against the "v1.0" state. As outlined earlier this month, they've been preparing for oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 support. Last week at the Intel Architecture Day 2020, Intel also confirmed the entire oneAPI 1.0 "Gold" will ship in H2'2020. Long story short, the Compute-Runtime is getting squared away on its side for the oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 interface.
-
GraalVM 20.2 Released With Compile Time Improvements, Better Error Reporting
Oracle engineers have released a new version of GraalVM, their Java virtual machine that supports JIT compilation, ahead-of-time compilation with GraalVM Native Image, an LLVM runtime, JavaScript runtime, and other language support like Python and R.
With GraalVM 20.2 released on Tuesday there is now support for releasing memory used by the GraalVM library (libgraal) back to the operating system when the application enters a stable phase and the compilation goes idle. GraalVM 20.2 also has improvements to the "excessive" compile time of some programs, and improved error reporting with libgraal.
-
What was your first programming language?
A few weeks ago, Jim Hall shared his story about how he became involved with the open source software community. He shared that he and his brother taught themselves BASIC on their family's computer. When the two brothers entered college, Jim, a physics student, was formally trained on Fortran while his brother, a computer science student, learned the C programming language. Subsequently, Jim took up an interest in C as well, which lead him to create his passion project, FreeDOS, more than 25 years ago. His programming journey continues to evolve today as he teaches others about C.
Jim's story inspired me, and it got me thinking about how every programmer had to start somewhere. I was curious about what others considered their first programming language, so I posed some questions to my Twitter followers and the Opensource.com Correspondents. Here are a few of their responses.
-
Ask for Forgiveness or Look Before You Leap?
“Ask for forgiveness” and “look before you leap” (sometimes also called “ask for permission”) are two opposite approaches to writing code. If you “look before you leap”, you first check if everything is set correctly, then you perform an action. For example, you want to read text from a file. What could go wrong with that? Well, the file might not be in the location where you expect it to be.
-
Python Recursion - Fun with Fractals
One of the great things about Python Turtle Graphics is how it gives you instant visual feedback on what you program is doing. This makes it a very powerful tool for exploring many topics is Computer Science and programming in general. This article is about using Python Turtle Graphics to draw a fractal pattern, using an important programming technique called recursion. You can read more about recursion in general in this blog post. Here we will focus more on how Turtle Graphics is used to draw the pattern.
-
Python Bytes: #195 Runtime type checking for Python type hints
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 810 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation: The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), CNCF and Openwashing
Hardware With Linux: ARM32, ARM Cortex-A8, Raspberry Pi, Arduino Nano, Adafruit Feather Boards
LibreOffice 7.0 - Words are very unnecessary
Linux, Firefox, LibreOffice. I see the same pattern really. It's becoming harder and harder for open-source projects to flourish in the shark-eat-shark market that the modern Internet has become. Goodwill carries only that far, but then tenacity and stubbornness founded in ideology don't help either. With LibreOffice, it could have been a simple optional toggle to choose between native and Office Open XML formats, and that way, open an entire world of possibilities. But when pretty much any semi-complex file created in Office looks wrong when loaded in LibreOffice, I simply cannot make it into my daily driver. On top of that, LibreOffice feels stagnant. No, user interfaces need not change every Monday to look modern or some nonsense like that. But there's no reason to stick with a 2003 interface - with all its inefficiencies mind - just because the competition does the opposite. And then, when LibreOffice does acknowledge there is a third way, then you get way too many options - five or six UI layouts too many really. Finally, LibreOffice simply isn't as productive as it could be. I'm saying this as someone with 1,000,000+ words written every year, a good deal of them in Writer. It can be more streamlined, more elegant. Like it or not, you usually need fewer actions in Microsoft Office to achieve an (equivalent) result.
Stable Kernels: 5.8.2, 5.7.16, 5.4.59, and 4.19.140
Recent comments
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago