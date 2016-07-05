Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of August 2020 04:29:56 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Code@Think video: Modernize your infrastructure with Kubernetes and IBM Cloud Pak for Applications on IBM Z

    Back in May, I participated in IBM Think Digital 2020 with my colleague Filipe Miranda to present a Master Class titled “Modernizing Your Infrastructure with Kubernetes and ICPA on IBM Z.”

    In this 93-minute video, I kick things off by giving a quick tour of IBM Z and then dive into current options available for Kubernetes on Linux on IBM Z and LinuxONE, including Kubic from SUSE, Canonical distribution of Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, and other deployments supported by IBM partners and community. I wrap up by demonstrating how you’d run a simple nginx deployment from a Dockerfile on OpenShift running on IBM Z.

  • OpenShift 101: Introduction, architecture, and operators

    Red Hat OpenShift is an open source container application platform that runs on Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS (RHCOS) and is built on top of Kubernetes. It takes care of integrated scaling, monitoring, logging, and metering functions. With OpenShift, you can do anything that you can do on Kubernetes and much more with OpenShift-specific features.

    OpenShift includes everything you need for hybrid cloud, like a container runtime, networking, monitoring, container registry, authentication, and authorization. I explain how OpenShift can do all of that by introducing its architecture and components.

  • Fedora 33 LTO Support Is Now In Good Shape For Faster, Smaller Packages

    Fedora's plans to make use of link-time optimizations (LTO) by default with the GCC compiler when building Fedora 33 packages is looking like it will successfully pan out.

    Thanks to the upstream GCC support being in quite good shape these days for LTO'ing software due to the upstream work done by SUSE, Red Hat, and others, Fedora 33 should join the likes of openSUSE employing LTO when building their packages. Fedora developers have been working through issues when enabling LTO optimizations while now they have it under control and at least have the list of packages sorted out for the time being to skip in applying link-time optimizations until the bugs in the package or upstream compiler shortcomings are sorted out.

  • Fedora Involvement

    I’m Fedora Test days greatest armchair quarterback and my first task has been understanding the communication channels between key players.

    I spent a minimal time attending Nest, and took away some bullet points: Resilience and Newspeak. Resilience is encouraging while Newspeak is worrisome.

Linux Foundation: The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), CNCF and Openwashing

  • Academy Software Foundation Announces Unity Technologies as a New Premier Member [Ed: Pusher of Microsoft Mono enters a group that's already dominated in part by Microsoft but has the "Linux" label in it]

    The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), a collaborative effort to advance open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, today announced that Unity Technologies has joined the Foundation as a Premier member, Conductor Technologies as a General member, and SMPTE as an Associate member.

  • CNCF Announces Intuit As Gold Member [Ed: Linux Foundation reinforces its status as proprietary software stronghold controlled by proprietary giants]
  • Linux Foundation showcases the greater good of open source

    The role of open source collaboration was highlighted during a presentation to tie in with the start of the Linux Foundation’s KubeCon and Cloud Native Computing Forum (CNCF) virtual conferences. Many believe that open source is the future of software development. For instance, in a recent conversation with Computer Weekly, PayPal CTO Sri Shivananda said: “It is impossible for you to hire all the experts in the world. But there are many more people creating software because they have a passion to do it.” These passionate software developers not only help the wider community by contributing code, but they also help themselves. “You can help others as well as helping yourself,” said Jim Zemlin. executive director of the Linux Foundation.

Hardware With Linux: ARM32, ARM Cortex-A8, Raspberry Pi, Arduino Nano, Adafruit Feather Boards

  • How the ARM32 kernel starts

    My previous article on how the kernel decompresses generated a lot of traffic and commentary, much to my surprise. I suppose that this may be because musings of this kind fill the same niche as the original Lions' Commentary on UNIX 6th Edition, with Source Code which was a major hit in the late 1970s. Operating system developers simply like to read expanded code comments, which is what this is. When I’m talking about “ARM32” the proper ARM name for this is Aarch32 and what is implemented physically in the ARMv4 thru ARMv7 ARM architectures. In this post I will discuss how the kernel bootstraps itself from executing in physical memory after decompression/boot loader and all the way to executing generic kernel code written in C from virtual memory.

  • Walleij: How the ARM32 kernel starts

    Linus Walleij continues his exploration of the boot process for the 32-bit Arm kernel.

  • Edge IoT Gateway Powers Networks in Smart Factories, Smart Cities

    In case you wonder if Arm Cortex-A8 processors are still getting used in new products, you’ll be glad to learn AAEON has just launched SRG-3352 Edge IoT Gateway based on an unnamed Arm Cortex-A8 processor @ 800 MHz and designed to power networks for Smart Factories, Smart Cities, and more.

  • ODYSSEY-X86J4105 SBC Review with Ubuntu 20.04 – Raspberry Pi & Arduino Headers Tested

    We’ve already reviewed ODYSSEY-X86J4105 SBC with Windows 10. When combined with Re_Computer enclosure it’s a typical Intel Gemini Lake mini PC but with a twist: Arduino and Raspberry Pi header. The latter works fine in Windows, but at the time, the Raspberry Pi header does not. So Linux is our only option. I’ve now had time to install and test Ubuntu 20.04 on ODYSSEY-X86J4105 single board computer. I did not install Ubuntu on the internal eMMC flash where Windows 10 resides, but instead on a 128GB M.2 SATA SSD. I’ll first run some usual command to check system information, then run benchmarks, and check whether all features are working before focusing the review on the Arduino and Raspberry Pi headers.

  • DIY shadow box portrays seasons in luminescent style

    Centas wanted a project for his new laser cutter, and decided to make this beautiful crafted tree shadow box. While the cutting is impressive enough by itself, to take this from “cool” to “ultimate,” he added 86 individually controllable LEDs and a bundle of fiber optic cable for lighting effects. These LEDs are powered by an Arduino Nano, along with PCA9685 driver boards, in order to tell the story of the changing seasons. Leaves appear and fall, complete with birds, blossoms, and apples. There’s even Christmas lights wrapped around the trunk and branches when appropriate for a festive accent!

  • Keyboard FeatherWing Brings Keyboard & Display to Adafruit Feather Boards

    Solder Party is a brand new Swedish startup founded by Arturo182 who previously designed several maker boards including the tiny Serpente R2 CircuitPython prototyping board, and its first product, named Keyboard FeatherWing, brings a QWERTY keyboard and 2.6” color LCD with resistive touch screen to any boards compatible with Adafruit Feather for factor. That means you can build a portable device that runs Linux via the Giant Board, features an FPGA (Orange Crab), or a wide range of connectivity options including WiFi, Bluetooth LE, LoRa, etc… depending on your chosen board.

LibreOffice 7.0 - Words are very unnecessary

Linux, Firefox, LibreOffice. I see the same pattern really. It's becoming harder and harder for open-source projects to flourish in the shark-eat-shark market that the modern Internet has become. Goodwill carries only that far, but then tenacity and stubbornness founded in ideology don't help either. With LibreOffice, it could have been a simple optional toggle to choose between native and Office Open XML formats, and that way, open an entire world of possibilities. But when pretty much any semi-complex file created in Office looks wrong when loaded in LibreOffice, I simply cannot make it into my daily driver. On top of that, LibreOffice feels stagnant. No, user interfaces need not change every Monday to look modern or some nonsense like that. But there's no reason to stick with a 2003 interface - with all its inefficiencies mind - just because the competition does the opposite. And then, when LibreOffice does acknowledge there is a third way, then you get way too many options - five or six UI layouts too many really. Finally, LibreOffice simply isn't as productive as it could be. I'm saying this as someone with 1,000,000+ words written every year, a good deal of them in Writer. It can be more streamlined, more elegant. Like it or not, you usually need fewer actions in Microsoft Office to achieve an (equivalent) result. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.8.2, 5.7.16, 5.4.59, and 4.19.140

  • Linux 5.8.2
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.2 kernel. All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.7.16
  • Linux 5.4.59
  • Linux 4.19.140

