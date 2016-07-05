IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Code@Think video: Modernize your infrastructure with Kubernetes and IBM Cloud Pak for Applications on IBM Z
Back in May, I participated in IBM Think Digital 2020 with my colleague Filipe Miranda to present a Master Class titled “Modernizing Your Infrastructure with Kubernetes and ICPA on IBM Z.”
In this 93-minute video, I kick things off by giving a quick tour of IBM Z and then dive into current options available for Kubernetes on Linux on IBM Z and LinuxONE, including Kubic from SUSE, Canonical distribution of Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, and other deployments supported by IBM partners and community. I wrap up by demonstrating how you’d run a simple nginx deployment from a Dockerfile on OpenShift running on IBM Z.
-
OpenShift 101: Introduction, architecture, and operators
Red Hat OpenShift is an open source container application platform that runs on Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS (RHCOS) and is built on top of Kubernetes. It takes care of integrated scaling, monitoring, logging, and metering functions. With OpenShift, you can do anything that you can do on Kubernetes and much more with OpenShift-specific features.
OpenShift includes everything you need for hybrid cloud, like a container runtime, networking, monitoring, container registry, authentication, and authorization. I explain how OpenShift can do all of that by introducing its architecture and components.
-
Fedora 33 LTO Support Is Now In Good Shape For Faster, Smaller Packages
Fedora's plans to make use of link-time optimizations (LTO) by default with the GCC compiler when building Fedora 33 packages is looking like it will successfully pan out.
Thanks to the upstream GCC support being in quite good shape these days for LTO'ing software due to the upstream work done by SUSE, Red Hat, and others, Fedora 33 should join the likes of openSUSE employing LTO when building their packages. Fedora developers have been working through issues when enabling LTO optimizations while now they have it under control and at least have the list of packages sorted out for the time being to skip in applying link-time optimizations until the bugs in the package or upstream compiler shortcomings are sorted out.
-
Fedora Involvement
I’m Fedora Test days greatest armchair quarterback and my first task has been understanding the communication channels between key players.
I spent a minimal time attending Nest, and took away some bullet points: Resilience and Newspeak. Resilience is encouraging while Newspeak is worrisome.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 812 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation: The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), CNCF and Openwashing
Hardware With Linux: ARM32, ARM Cortex-A8, Raspberry Pi, Arduino Nano, Adafruit Feather Boards
LibreOffice 7.0 - Words are very unnecessary
Linux, Firefox, LibreOffice. I see the same pattern really. It's becoming harder and harder for open-source projects to flourish in the shark-eat-shark market that the modern Internet has become. Goodwill carries only that far, but then tenacity and stubbornness founded in ideology don't help either. With LibreOffice, it could have been a simple optional toggle to choose between native and Office Open XML formats, and that way, open an entire world of possibilities. But when pretty much any semi-complex file created in Office looks wrong when loaded in LibreOffice, I simply cannot make it into my daily driver. On top of that, LibreOffice feels stagnant. No, user interfaces need not change every Monday to look modern or some nonsense like that. But there's no reason to stick with a 2003 interface - with all its inefficiencies mind - just because the competition does the opposite. And then, when LibreOffice does acknowledge there is a third way, then you get way too many options - five or six UI layouts too many really. Finally, LibreOffice simply isn't as productive as it could be. I'm saying this as someone with 1,000,000+ words written every year, a good deal of them in Writer. It can be more streamlined, more elegant. Like it or not, you usually need fewer actions in Microsoft Office to achieve an (equivalent) result.
Stable Kernels: 5.8.2, 5.7.16, 5.4.59, and 4.19.140
Recent comments
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago