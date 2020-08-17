Alex Oliva: phantom breakin
A few days ago, we got a backup Internet service at home. I connected both the DSL and the cable modem to the same laptop, configured the routes with weights according to the bandwidth expected from each of them, configured Tor exit node to use only the address where it has not given me headaches, adjusted some scripts to detect port shuffling at reboots, and watched as it worked just as I expected.
Well, almost. The new service also assigned an IPv6 address to the interface connected to it. The old service was supposed to support IPv6, but somehow it would never be assigned. Turns out that, with the new service in place, the old one also started assigning IPv6 to its interface.
I didn't used to monitor the old interface very much. I used to have only SSH and Tor ports open, and the new service did not even offer incoming connections (thanks OpenVPN and Tor's Onion Services for independently enabling me to get in from the outside), but did IPv6 change it?
Though tcpdump is my friend, two ports and all of the noise from Tor and from regular family use makes it all a little more interesting to monitor. Nothing jumped at me for several days.
The other day, my primary laptop seems to have overheated and died. Next day, after I failed to bring it back with parts from another dead sibling, I got its disk and RAM onto another old backup laptop to go online, and then another similar old laptop that plays the role of home gateway spontaneously restarted. Maybe a power fluke and a bad battery, but... Weird...
