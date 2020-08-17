9 open source leaders I enjoy following on Twitter
Community is the cornerstone of what makes open source work so well, in part because innovation thrives on diversity of thought. I am always looking for inquisitive people who share clever ideas and question technology's status quo. Here are nine people in my feed who inspire my love for learning.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 844 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
7 hours 30 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 40 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
19 hours 10 min ago
20 hours 3 min ago
20 hours 36 min ago
20 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 47 min ago