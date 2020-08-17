KeePassXC Password Manager Gets Better Xfce Support, Improved Password Generator
KeePassXC 2.6.1 is the first point release in the latest stable KeePassXC 2.6 series, which was released last month, and introduces several new features, such as support for the Xfce screensaver, a new command for retrieving the current TOTP (Time-based One-time Password) value, as well as a new option for auto-typing only the username or password on websites.
For Linux systems, KeePassXC 2.6.1 also introduces OARS (Open Age Ratings Service) metadata that can be used by GNOME Software and KDE’s Discover package managers, as well as web frontends like Flathub. Also, the man pages have been improved with useful links and a copyright section.
