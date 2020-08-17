Today in Techrights
- 2,445 IBM Employees Openly Condemned IBM for Enabling Racist and Intolerant Regimes
- Six Years of EPO Scandals
- Turn Away From Microsoft Money (Influence for Sale)
- Unpublished EPO Material
- IBM Never Apologised For Making Billions Out of Overt Racism, Now It Wants to Ban Words Used to Communicate Such Issues and It’s Bombarding Journalists to Seed Misleading Puff Pieces
- Foundation for a Free Information Infrastructure (FFII) on the European Commission ‘Public’ Consultation Regarding a Misnomer
- Meme: Always Masking the EPO
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, August 19, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, August 18, 2020
- Links 20/8/2020: New Oracle Solaris, Linux 5.8.2, GraalVM 20.2
- Links 19/8/2020: A Rust Foundation, Kali Linux 2020.3
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 891 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
7 hours 30 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 40 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
19 hours 10 min ago
20 hours 3 min ago
20 hours 36 min ago
20 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 47 min ago