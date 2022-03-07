Audiocasts/Shows: BSDNow, TLLTS, Bad Voltage, MX Linux, Freespire and More
-
BSDNow: 364: FreeBSD Wireless Grind
FreeBSD Qt WebEngine GPU Acceleration, the grind of FreeBSD’s wireless stack, thoughts on overlooking Illumos's syseventadm, when Unix learned to reboot, New EXT2/3/4 File-System driver in DragonflyBSD, and more.
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 871
helm, jenkins, ansible, documentation, mudds, roleplaying games
-
Bad Voltage 3×11: The Most Evil MP3s
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which there is seemingly a theme but it’s wholly coincidental, succulent flaky pastry is mentioned...
-
MX Linux 19.2 KDE Run Through
In this video, we are looking at MX Linux 19.2 KDE (we created a tutorial before but we made some mistakes so an updated run through was due).
-
Freespire 6.0.3 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Freespire 6.0.3.
-
Unfettered Freedom, Ep. 3 - Facebook, Zoom, AppImage, Kdenlive, New Linux Users
Unfettered Freedom is a video podcast that focuses on news and topics about GNU/Linux, free software and open source software. On this freedom-packed episode: 0:00 - Intro 1:38 - Facebook becomes platinum member of Linux Foundation.
-
Interview with BigDaddyLinux
I was recently interviewed by Rocco, the host of the BigDaddyLinux podcast!
-
