Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
-
Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (ansible, libmetalink, roundcubemail, rubygem-kramdown, sqlite, and swtpm), Slackware (curl), SUSE (python and python3), and Ubuntu (qemu).
-
KeePassXC 2.6.1 Released with Xfce Screensaver Support [PPA]
KeePassXC, a community fork of KeePassX password manager, released version 2.6.1 today with some new features, improvements, and various fixes.
-
Break-Ins May Have Been Easy for BlueLeaks Hacker
Two of the files are a type of malware known as “web shells”: malicious files that, when placed on a server, provide an online entry point through which a hacker can download and upload files or issue commands of their choosing. These backdoors appear with BlueLeaks material obtained from the website of the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which is basically Arizona’s fusion center for the drug war. One is called “ntdaddy.aspx” and the other is “blug.aspx.” Their presence has implications for all the affected sites, which were operated by the same company and appear to have run the same software.
Two other files appear to have aided the exfiltration of documents from the servers. The Arizona HIDTA files included a copy of a program for securely transferring files across the internet, which could have been used to move files onto a computer controlled by the hacker. Files for another site, ICEFISHX, Minnesota’s police fusion center, included a copy of a program for compressing files, which would make it much faster for the hacker to upload hundreds of gigabytes of data to their own computer.
-
Lucifer cryptomining DDoS malware now targets Linux systems [Ed: This is "scanning for and infecting Linux systems" that are already vulnerable and compromised; it's not a Linux problem per se]
A hybrid DDoS botnet known for turning vulnerable Windows devices into Monero cryptomining bots is now also scanning for and infecting Linux systems.
-
US urges Linux users to secure kernels from new Russian malware threat
-
Drovorub “Taking systems to the wood chipper” – What you need to know
The name Drovorub comes from a variety of artifacts discovered in Drovorub files, Drovo translates to “firewood” or “wood”, while Rub translates to “to fell, or “to chop.” Together, they translate to “woodcutter” or “to split wood.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 647 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: BSDNow, TLLTS, Bad Voltage, MX Linux, Freespire and More
MuQSS/BFS Scheduler Developer Con Kolivas Says Linux Became Bloated
Mesa 20.1.6 Released
Recent comments
1 hour 48 min ago
11 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
22 hours 40 min ago
23 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 10 min ago
1 day 3 min ago
1 day 36 min ago
1 day 41 min ago
1 day 44 min ago