today's leftovers
-
We are very pleased to announce that our final schedule is public!
-
Waterfox Classic is a free and open source web browser based on Firefox but with additional optimizations for better performance.
-
-
Depoorter’s “24h Sunrise/Sunset” project uses a pair of Raspberry Pi 3Bs to show the images, and send time and location data to an Arduino Nano Every over serial. The Nano Every then reveals this info on four VFD displays on the console, giving onlookers a frame of reference.
Graphics and Benchmarks
-
There is a common misconception that the official AMD Radeon open-source Vulkan driver "AMDVLK" doesn't support FreeSync / Variable Rate Refresh, but that is actually inaccurate as the support was merged earlier this year albeit never announced or made it into the release notes.
Going on for years have been bug reports and feature requests pertaining to FreeSync / VRR / Adaptive-Sync being missing / not supported by AMDVLK as the official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux.
-
In the course of working on some code to introduce more granular resource-based pipeline barriers for synchronization, I rediscovered some parts of the xfb implementation we have that use barriers, and this got me thinking about our barrier usage in general for buffer resources.
-
In the past few weeks, I have been combing two issues on vkms: development of writeback support and alpha blending. I try to keep activities in parallel so that one can recover me from any tiredness from the other :P
Alpha blending is a TODO[1] of the VKMS that possibly could solve the warning[2] triggered in the cursor-alpha-transparent testcase. And, you know, if you still have a warning, you still have work.
-
With Intel's Lakefield and the future Alder Lake with their hybrid x86 architecture mixing of "little" and "big" cores, operating system optimizations become all the more important and thus will be interesting to see how the battle is between Windows and Linux.
At last week's Intel Architecture Day there was one slide in particular calling out to the "OS optimizations" with hybrid architectures. In that context it was for Lakefield and the mentioned OS optimizations were on Windows.
-
As alluded to previously, a major overhaul of OpenBenchmarking.org has been in the works for a number of months now including a completely brand new analytics engine as part of the Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 development with its release due out later this year. With the new OpenBenchmarking.org now in good enough shape at least for the internal infrastructure, this new version is being opened up to the public today while over the weeks ahead more features will continue to be flipped on.
-
The first development release of the forthcoming Phoronix Test Suite 10.0-Finnsnes is now available for evaluation for this open-source, cross-platform, fully-automated benchmarking software framework.
OSS: Nextcloud, Terrascan and More
-
New features in this Nextcloud release include end-to-end encryption and a new user interface, which provides deeper integration of Nextcloud Hub on the desktop and lets desktop users more easily access Talk and other apps on the Nextcloud server.
The new end-to-end encryption feature minimizes the need for user interaction or extra work, according to the announcement, and key sharing is handled seamlessly by the server for intuitive syncing. The encryption feature is also supported in the latest releases of Nextcloud’s Android and iOS Files clients.
-
Accurics unveiled a major upgrade to Terrascan, the open source static code analyzer that enables developers to build secure infrastructure as code (IaC).
-
I just graduated from my internship at Linux Foundation’s Community Bridge program, and I’d like to share my experience and explain why you should also consider applying if you are new to open source or the cloud-native world.
I already had some experience with cloud-native projects, I’ve been using cloud-native tools at my workplace for a couple of years. It is thanks to them that I got my first full-time job as an Infrastructure Analyst and later on as a Cloud Architect. And if you are reading this blog post, I assume that you have at least some knowledge about what CNCF does and you do know some of its projects, like Kubernetes and Prometheus, i.e.
Even though I had the desire to contribute to open source projects, I was always super cautious and had a false feeling that these projects are super complex and I’m not qualified enough to help. As you will read later, this is far from being true, you can always contribute in some way!
Programming Leftovers
-
As announced on TPF news the Marketing committee of TPF have been running a survey "to learn your responses to the ideas about branding, naming and the perceptions of the values concerning the Perl Foundation itself."
-
Medical imaging applications are a necessity in research and clinical practice. However, unlike years ago there are medical imaging specific frameworks that ease the development of medical imaging applications.
-
Kotlin has become one of the fastest-growing languages on GitHub and now ranks as one of the top five most-loved languages by developers who use Stack Overflow, while ranking 19th on RedMonk's list of most popular languages.
-
In 1972, Dennis Ritchie was at Bell Labs, where a few years earlier, he and his fellow team members invented Unix. After creating an enduring OS (still in use today), he needed a good way to program those Unix computers so that they could perform new tasks. It seems strange now, but at the time, there were relatively few programming languages; Fortran, Lisp, Algol, and B were popular but insufficient for what the Bell Labs researchers wanted to do.
-
Google's Chromium Project has acknowledged its growing interest in adding more Rust code to the mostly C++ Chromium codebase.
Rust is an open-source systems-oriented programming language championed by Mozilla that's known for its memory safety, a characteristic of particular interest to developers interested in browser security.
The Chromium team makes clear that C++ is "the ruler" and that its current interest is having Rust code make calls into existing C++ rather than the other way around. But its recognition of Rust as a subordinate language suggests that Google devs want Rust to play a more prominent role in the Chromium court.
"Chrome engineers are experimenting with Rust," the techies declared in documentation this month about Rust and C++ interoperability. "For the foreseeable future, C++ is the reigning monarch in our codebase, and any use of Rust will need to fit in with C++ — not the other way around. This seems to present some C++/Rust interoperability challenges which nobody else has faced."
-
The Rust programming language doesn't just aim to be practical, it also aims to be useful for the people working with it. Not only does this improve productivity, it also helps learning the language! One of the features I want to pick out: the borrow checker of the Rust compiler. This feature helps to avoid a great number of memory related bugs by enforcing correct memory allocation and use of pointers. At the same time, it also seems to be the source for a lot of frustration. This is reflected in in a phrase we often see: "fighting the compiler".
Recent comments
4 hours 48 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 48 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago