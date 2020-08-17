Not Got an Ubuntu 20.04 Upgrade Notification Yet? You’re Not Alone…
If you check the “meta file” Ubuntu LTS releases use to ‘find’ new versions you’ll spot that it doesn’t (yet) include Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (though the recent 16.04.7 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS releases are both present).
Is this omission a bug?
No, it turns out; it’s intentional.
Ubuntu’s Alan Pope has said “…it’s common for us to hold back upgrades for a bit until we’re super confident people will get a good experience”.
