System76’s Bonobo WS Makes a Comeback as Their Most Powerful Linux Laptop
System76 is relentless in their pursuit to provide Open Source firmware to all of their Linux laptop line-up, and the new Bonobo WS is the latest to get the Coreboot-based System76 Open Firmware and the System76 Embedded Controller Firmware after the Darter Pro, Lemur Pro, and Oryx Pro.
These Open Source technologies not only offer users full control over their hardware, such as battery, fans and keyboard, when they buy a Linux laptop from System76, but they also greatly speed up the boot time and overall performance of the device.
Direct: Bonobo WS
Also: System76 Launches The New Bonobo WS High-End Linux Laptop At $2399+ USD
System76 reveal the true monster desktop-class laptop 'Bonobo WS'
