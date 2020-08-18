Games: Hexcells, Mythicard and More The puzzle series Hexcells gets a huge discount and dark mode Developer Matthew Brown has crafted a set of brilliant puzzle games with the Hexcells series and it seems they're not entirely finished with them years after release. The series has gone onto receive wide acclaim from other critics and users on Steam, with each game in the series having thousands of user reviews and a positive rating. So clearly Brown has done well here. If you've not played them: they're a series of ambient and relaxed logic puzzles. You could say it's a puzzle game in its purest form, with no bells and whistles and that's part of why it's so good.

Mythicard is an upcoming free online card-based auto battler Do you enjoy build up a good deck of powerful cards? How about competitive online matches? Keep an eye on the upcoming Mythicard, a free to play auto-battler. The idea here is that you have competitive matches against 5 other people, as you compete to be the last one standing. In order to win, you have to build up an army of cards and improve on things each round. The battlefield is a row of eight maximum cards in play per player, with each round letting players purchase cards, sell card, level up and rearrange their card's attack order. With cross-platform online multiplayer across Linux, macOS, Windows and Android. Once a round begins, you engage in automatic 1v1 battles until there's no cards remaining for one player.

Manage a private space company in EarthX and go to Mars With a name that's clearly a parody of SpaceX, the indie game EarthX has you build up and manage a private space company and with a recent update you can go to Mars. You get to develop rockets, fight for contracts with competitors and perhaps live out your dream of becoming a nutty ridiculously rich entrepreneur. This isn't another Kerbal though, it's much more of a management game as you build up your little base of operations and get designing some rockets. With a recent expansion released in July the game has opened up a lot as you can now head to Mars, you can even build on it and perhaps try your hand a little Terraforming.

Dynamic physics 3D platformer 'Crumble' to launch in December - try the demo Crumble, a 3D platformer I've been excitedly following for quite some time actually has a release date now and they plan to launch it on December 4, 2020. It looks pretty fantastic and from the time we've played of the early builds, it feels awesome too. It's a rolling-ball 3D physics platformer, where your character is just a silly face with a very long and sticky tongue. It's actually a bit hilarious with the unstable platforms and destruction that goes on during some levels. There's even a level where you control an aeroplane by rolling across it to change direction.

Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus is now available for Linux PC Red Hook Studios have released an update to the free Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus DLC, which now includes Linux PC support too. This is the brand new free DLC that adds in PvP battles to Darkest Dungeon, which are entirely separate to the main campaign. It brings the tough turn-based combat to an entirely new audience. Red Hook Studios are still tinkering with their idea and this is the start of a second Season of content for The Butcher's Circus. In addition to adding Linux and macOS support to the new mode they've also added an Offline Mode to practice against bots, Steam Rich Presence support, improvements to the Direct Challenge feature and more polishing.