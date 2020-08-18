Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

General Manager of Open Source Initiative Leaves Unexpectedly

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of August 2020 10:49:30 PM Filed under
OSS
  • Deb Nicholson to Join Open Source Initiative as Interim General Manager

    Deb Nicholson has been serving as our Director of Community Operations for just over two years and is now leaving to Conservancy to take on the role of Interim General Manager at the Open Source Initiative (OSI). Although Deb will no longer be on our staff, she'll remain part of the Conservancy community, most formally as a volunteer on our Evaluation Committee that reviews applications from potential new member projects.

    In the two years since she became the Director of Community Operations, Deb has helped Conservancy welcome six new member projects, put on two Copyleft Confs, run two fundraising seasons and contributed over 50 posts to our blog.

  • Announcing OSI's New Interim General Manager

    The Open Source Initiative is bringing in Deb Nicholson as its new Interim General Manager. Nicholson will be supporting the organization through a period of growth and introspection over the upcoming year as stakeholders continue building on the non-profit's past successes. She will be overseeing day-to-day operations, including marketing, staffing and infrastructure, as well as supporting board and volunteer activities.

    OSI's President, Josh Simmons elaborates, "We're thrilled to welcome Deb as an Interim General Manager at OSI. Her credentials are top notch, and she's well respected within the free and open source software communities... I couldn't ask for a better partner as OSI works through its second major transformation! Deb's roots in the software freedom community and at Conservancy bode well for our movements as we strive to present a more unified front to advance our shared goals."

    We would also like to take this moment to thank Patrick Masson for seven years of service as OSI's General Manager and Director. He leaves behind a powerful legacy as OSI's first full-time employee. Masson will be continuing his work as an outside consultant to support this transition as well as supporting FLOSS Desktops For Kids. We wish him all the best, both inside and outside, the open source community.

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Hexcells, Mythicard and More

  • The puzzle series Hexcells gets a huge discount and dark mode

    Developer Matthew Brown has crafted a set of brilliant puzzle games with the Hexcells series and it seems they're not entirely finished with them years after release. The series has gone onto receive wide acclaim from other critics and users on Steam, with each game in the series having thousands of user reviews and a positive rating. So clearly Brown has done well here. If you've not played them: they're a series of ambient and relaxed logic puzzles. You could say it's a puzzle game in its purest form, with no bells and whistles and that's part of why it's so good.

  • Mythicard is an upcoming free online card-based auto battler

    Do you enjoy build up a good deck of powerful cards? How about competitive online matches? Keep an eye on the upcoming Mythicard, a free to play auto-battler. The idea here is that you have competitive matches against 5 other people, as you compete to be the last one standing. In order to win, you have to build up an army of cards and improve on things each round. The battlefield is a row of eight maximum cards in play per player, with each round letting players purchase cards, sell card, level up and rearrange their card's attack order. With cross-platform online multiplayer across Linux, macOS, Windows and Android. Once a round begins, you engage in automatic 1v1 battles until there's no cards remaining for one player.

  • Manage a private space company in EarthX and go to Mars

    With a name that's clearly a parody of SpaceX, the indie game EarthX has you build up and manage a private space company and with a recent update you can go to Mars. You get to develop rockets, fight for contracts with competitors and perhaps live out your dream of becoming a nutty ridiculously rich entrepreneur. This isn't another Kerbal though, it's much more of a management game as you build up your little base of operations and get designing some rockets. With a recent expansion released in July the game has opened up a lot as you can now head to Mars, you can even build on it and perhaps try your hand a little Terraforming.

  • Dynamic physics 3D platformer 'Crumble' to launch in December - try the demo

    Crumble, a 3D platformer I've been excitedly following for quite some time actually has a release date now and they plan to launch it on December 4, 2020. It looks pretty fantastic and from the time we've played of the early builds, it feels awesome too. It's a rolling-ball 3D physics platformer, where your character is just a silly face with a very long and sticky tongue. It's actually a bit hilarious with the unstable platforms and destruction that goes on during some levels. There's even a level where you control an aeroplane by rolling across it to change direction.

  • Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus is now available for Linux PC

    Red Hook Studios have released an update to the free Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus DLC, which now includes Linux PC support too. This is the brand new free DLC that adds in PvP battles to Darkest Dungeon, which are entirely separate to the main campaign. It brings the tough turn-based combat to an entirely new audience. Red Hook Studios are still tinkering with their idea and this is the start of a second Season of content for The Butcher's Circus. In addition to adding Linux and macOS support to the new mode they've also added an Offline Mode to practice against bots, Steam Rich Presence support, improvements to the Direct Challenge feature and more polishing.

Android Leftovers

Android Leftovers

System76’s Bonobo WS Makes a Comeback as Their Most Powerful Linux Laptop

System76 is relentless in their pursuit to provide Open Source firmware to all of their Linux laptop line-up, and the new Bonobo WS is the latest to get the Coreboot-based System76 Open Firmware and the System76 Embedded Controller Firmware after the Darter Pro, Lemur Pro, and Oryx Pro. These Open Source technologies not only offer users full control over their hardware, such as battery, fans and keyboard, when they buy a Linux laptop from System76, but they also greatly speed up the boot time and overall performance of the device. Read more Direct: Bonobo WS Also: System76 Launches The New Bonobo WS High-End Linux Laptop At $2399+ USD System76 reveal the true monster desktop-class laptop 'Bonobo WS'

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6