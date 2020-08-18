today's howtos
How To Install Python Spyder On Ubuntu
How to Install Xrdp Server (Remote Desktop) on Ubuntu 18.04
How to install the Atomic crypto wallet on Linux
How to install the Proxmox Virtual Environment virtualization management solution
How to play GeForce Now in your Chrome browser without installing anything on your PC or Linux machine
How to use Tar and Zip
Install KeePassXC 2.6.1 in Ubuntu / Linux Mint
Install and Configure Passbolt Team Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04
Adventure: SQL
Audiocasts/Screencasts and Videos About GNU/Linux
Panel Improvements Merged Ahead Of The Forthcoming Xfce 4.16
Xfce 4.16 continues to move along on new and improved features with hopes of shipping this calendar year. A batch of xfce4-panel improvements were merged today. A lot of improvements hit xfce4-panel today, namely around the merging of the status notifier plug-in with the system tray plug-in in this panel code. All the patches that hit the Git repository today can be seen here.
De-Googling: Chrome
Moving away from Google Chrome was probably the easiest migration in my de-Googling efforts. I’m not a huge user of bookmarks, history, or extensions, so those weren’t tying me down. On the desktop, I just switched to a combination of Ephemeral (as my defaut) with Epiphany/GNOME Web as my main “real browser.” Ephemeral is a lightweight privacy browser that I develop for elementary OS, so of course I dogfood it and have it set as the default. A key feature is that you can pop sites open in your “real” browser with one click, so I usually have that set to Epiphany—the native GTK browser that comes with elementary OS, so it’s an obvious choice. However, some sites don’t perform well in Ephemeral or Epiphany (usually due to unnecessary user agent sniffing), so I do keep Firefox around for that. And Firefox on the desktop has gotten really good. Since Epiphany supports Firefox Sync, it’s actually pretty easy to jump between the two as needed. I also occasionally install Chromium for testing web development in a Chrome-based engine, but I don’t use it for any real browsing.
Graphics and Multimedia: AV1, GStreamer, NVIDIA, VALLIUM
