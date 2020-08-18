Mozilla: XUL, WebAuthn, Privacy Accessibility, and Tor
Why Did Mozilla Remove XUL Add-ons?
During the past few days, I’ve been chatting with Firefox users, trying to separate fact from rumor regarding the consequences of the August 2020 Mozilla layoffs. One of the topics that came back a few times was the removal of XUL-based add-ons during the move to Firefox Quantum. I was very surprised to see that, years after it happened, some community members still felt hurt by this choice.
The Mozilla Blog: A look at password security, Part IV: WebAuthn
As discussed in part III, public key authentication is great in principle but in practice has been hard to integrate into the Web environment. However, we’re now seeing deployment of a new technology called WebAuthn (short for Web Authentication) that hopefully changes that.1
Previous approaches to public key authentication required the browser to provide the user interface. For a variety of reasons (the interfaces were bad, the sites wanted to control the experience) this didn’t work well for sites, and public key authentication didn’t get much adoption. WebAuthn takes a different approach, which is to provide a JavaScript API that the site can use to do public key authentication via the browser.
The key difference here is that previous systems tended to operate at a lower layer (typically HTTP or TLS), which made it hard for the site to control how and when authentication happened.2 By contrast, a JS API puts the site in control so it can ask for authentication when it wants to (e.g., after showing the home page and prompting for the username).
Mozilla Privacy Blog: Practicing Lean Data and Defending “Lean Data”
At Mozilla, we put privacy first. We do this in our own products with features like tracking protection. We also promote privacy in our public advocacy. A key feature of our privacy work is a commitment to reducing the amount of user data that is collected in the first place. Focusing on the data you really need lowers risk and promotes trust. Our Lean Data Practices page describes this framework and includes tools and tips for staying lean. For years, our legal and policy teams have held workshops around the world, advising businesses on how they can use lean data practices to reduce their data footprint and improve the privacy of their products and services.
Mozilla is not the only advocate for lean data. Many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many others use the term “lean data” to refer to the principle of minimizing data collection. Given this, we were very surprised to receive a demand letter from lawyers representing LeanData, Inc. claiming that Mozilla’s Lean Data Practices page infringes the company’s supposed trademark rights. We have responded to this letter to stand up for everyone’s right to use the words “lean data” in digital advocacy.
Mozilla Accessibility: Early Mac Firefox VoiceOver Support
We’ve made some great early progress with Firefox VoiceOver support on macOS and we’d love it if web developers could give it a test run and provide feedback on any issues you run into while evaluating web page accessibility.
New Release: Tor Browser 10.0a5
Tor Browser 10.0a5 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.
Audiocasts/Screencasts and Videos About GNU/Linux
Panel Improvements Merged Ahead Of The Forthcoming Xfce 4.16
Xfce 4.16 continues to move along on new and improved features with hopes of shipping this calendar year. A batch of xfce4-panel improvements were merged today. A lot of improvements hit xfce4-panel today, namely around the merging of the status notifier plug-in with the system tray plug-in in this panel code. All the patches that hit the Git repository today can be seen here.
De-Googling: Chrome
Moving away from Google Chrome was probably the easiest migration in my de-Googling efforts. I’m not a huge user of bookmarks, history, or extensions, so those weren’t tying me down. On the desktop, I just switched to a combination of Ephemeral (as my defaut) with Epiphany/GNOME Web as my main “real browser.” Ephemeral is a lightweight privacy browser that I develop for elementary OS, so of course I dogfood it and have it set as the default. A key feature is that you can pop sites open in your “real” browser with one click, so I usually have that set to Epiphany—the native GTK browser that comes with elementary OS, so it’s an obvious choice. However, some sites don’t perform well in Ephemeral or Epiphany (usually due to unnecessary user agent sniffing), so I do keep Firefox around for that. And Firefox on the desktop has gotten really good. Since Epiphany supports Firefox Sync, it’s actually pretty easy to jump between the two as needed. I also occasionally install Chromium for testing web development in a Chrome-based engine, but I don’t use it for any real browsing.
Graphics and Multimedia: AV1, GStreamer, NVIDIA, VALLIUM
