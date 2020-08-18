GSoC Reports: KDE, GNOME and Python
-
Cantor - Hierarchy Entry and Markdown Image drag&drop
this is the fifth post about the progress in my GSoC project and I want to present a new major feature that help to structure the content of the worksheet as well as another minor feature improving the handling and the usability of the insertion of images in the markdown worksheet entries.
When working with worksheets holding a lot of information it is sometimes required to be able to structure the content. This structuring is possible now with the help of a new entry type - Hierarchy Entry. With this entry a hierarchical representation of the content can be achieved which allows structures like "Chapter -> Section -> Sub-Section", etc.
-
Alejandro Domínguez: Fractal: GSoC final report
The GSoC is coming to an end and so the work planned for this event for all students. And I’m one of those students.
In previous stages of the development in this event I went full-on to refactor the whole app-backend separation and interaction to decrease the level of indirections when making requests to the server and so have a nicer time adding multi-account support. You can see what I made here and here.
As I announced in the last progress update, where I got to rework the error system internally, I started working towards the goal of integrating matrix-rust-sdk into Fractal instead of implementing multi-account support, since the latter came to be a lot more unwieldy than initially thought, having to touch too many moving (and undocumented) parts across the code. But this brought the need to unexpectedly learn another library and get to gripes with its assumptions about its usage.
After a quick glance over the documentation I thought I was ready to tackle the task. First barrier: the library is still early alpha and there was a version conflict with another crate. With some try and failure I got Cargo to accept the setup and I could make the matrix-sdk Client login. But initially I had to have two clients working at the same time while I incrementally moved everything to matrix-sdk. Fortunately, there was a method to set the login parameters in the client without making the request to the server. That meant I could share the access token. Neat.
-
Chapter 4: Adventures with change tracking
So This week I was working on change tracking in Music.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #12
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 712 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Screencasts and Videos About GNU/Linux
Panel Improvements Merged Ahead Of The Forthcoming Xfce 4.16
Xfce 4.16 continues to move along on new and improved features with hopes of shipping this calendar year. A batch of xfce4-panel improvements were merged today. A lot of improvements hit xfce4-panel today, namely around the merging of the status notifier plug-in with the system tray plug-in in this panel code. All the patches that hit the Git repository today can be seen here.
De-Googling: Chrome
Moving away from Google Chrome was probably the easiest migration in my de-Googling efforts. I’m not a huge user of bookmarks, history, or extensions, so those weren’t tying me down. On the desktop, I just switched to a combination of Ephemeral (as my defaut) with Epiphany/GNOME Web as my main “real browser.” Ephemeral is a lightweight privacy browser that I develop for elementary OS, so of course I dogfood it and have it set as the default. A key feature is that you can pop sites open in your “real” browser with one click, so I usually have that set to Epiphany—the native GTK browser that comes with elementary OS, so it’s an obvious choice. However, some sites don’t perform well in Ephemeral or Epiphany (usually due to unnecessary user agent sniffing), so I do keep Firefox around for that. And Firefox on the desktop has gotten really good. Since Epiphany supports Firefox Sync, it’s actually pretty easy to jump between the two as needed. I also occasionally install Chromium for testing web development in a Chrome-based engine, but I don’t use it for any real browsing.
Graphics and Multimedia: AV1, GStreamer, NVIDIA, VALLIUM
Recent comments
10 min 28 sec ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
21 hours 30 min ago
21 hours 48 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago