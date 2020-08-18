Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Miscellany 5.9 Merge window, part 1 As of this writing, just over 3,900 non-merge changesets have been pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.9 kernel development cycle. While this merge window has just begun, there is already a significant set of new features to point out.

Local locks in the kernel The Linux kernel has never lacked for synchronization primitives and locking mechanisms, so one might justifiably wonder why there might be a need to add another one. The addition of local locks to 5.8 provides an answer to that question. These locks, which have their origin in the realtime (PREEMPT_RT) tree, were created to solve some realtime-specific problems, but they also bring some much-needed structure to a common locking pattern used in non-realtime kernels as well. [...] A kernel function attempting to acquire a spinning lock that is owned by another thread will spin (loop actively) until the other thread, which must be running on a different CPU, releases the lock. This type of lock is fast, but it may waste CPU cycles if the wait lasts for a long time. Spinning locks are thus used around short sections of code. Longer code sections protected by spinning locks will increase the overall system latency; code that needs to respond to an event quickly may be blocked on a lock. The category of spinning locks contains spinlocks and read-write locks. The situation is different with sleeping locks; a thread taking such a lock will, as the name suggests, relinquish the CPU if it cannot obtain the lock. This type of lock works for longer sections of critical code, but takes a longer time to obtain. Also, sleeping locks cannot be taken when a thread is running in atomic context; that happens, for example, when interrupts are disabled, the code holds a spinlock, or it holds an atomic kmap (atomic kernel mapping). In non-PREEMPT_RT kernels, sleeping locks include all types of mutexes and semaphores. In practice, even sleeping locks do spinning in some cases if there is a possibility to obtain the lock rapidly. For example, mutexes may spin if the mutex owner is running (and thus should release the mutex shortly). This is called "opportunistic spinning"; interested readers can look into the details in the kernel documentation.

Linux Plumbers Conference: How to Join Virtual LPC 2020 A reminder about how to attend our virtual edition of the Linux Plumbers Conference. If you are registered, you can participate by joining the Meeting Rooms on our Big Blue Button instance, starting Monday August 24th. You will find a front end showing the schedule for the current day with all the active sessions you can join. If you are having issues, please consult the LPC 2020 Participant Guide.

Linux Foundation Newsletter: August 2020

Linux Foundation launches new community for finance professionals The Linux Foundation is today announcing the formation of the FinOps Foundation to promote the discipline of cloud financial management through best practices, education, and standards With support from founding members Apptio, Cloudeasier, Cloudsoft, CloudWize, Contino, Kubecost, Neos, Opsani, ProsperOps, Timspirit and VMware, the foundation is set to increase awareness and offer education for professionals in the emerging discipline of FinOps.

FinOps Foundation Quickly Gains Industry-Wide Support to Advance Cloud Financial Management and Education The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the formation of the FinOps Foundation to advance the discipline of cloud financial management through best practices, education and standards. The Linux Foundation announced an intent to form the FinOps Foundation at Open Source Summit North America in late June. Today it’s announcing formation and support from founding members Apptio, Cloudeasier, Cloudsoft, CloudWize, Contino, Kubecost, Neos, Opsani, ProsperOps, Timspirit and VMware.

FinOps Foundation To Advance Cloud Financial Management And Education

GSoC Reports: KDE, GNOME and Python Cantor - Hierarchy Entry and Markdown Image drag&drop this is the fifth post about the progress in my GSoC project and I want to present a new major feature that help to structure the content of the worksheet as well as another minor feature improving the handling and the usability of the insertion of images in the markdown worksheet entries. When working with worksheets holding a lot of information it is sometimes required to be able to structure the content. This structuring is possible now with the help of a new entry type - Hierarchy Entry. With this entry a hierarchical representation of the content can be achieved which allows structures like "Chapter -> Section -> Sub-Section", etc.

Alejandro Domínguez: Fractal: GSoC final report The GSoC is coming to an end and so the work planned for this event for all students. And I’m one of those students. In previous stages of the development in this event I went full-on to refactor the whole app-backend separation and interaction to decrease the level of indirections when making requests to the server and so have a nicer time adding multi-account support. You can see what I made here and here. As I announced in the last progress update, where I got to rework the error system internally, I started working towards the goal of integrating matrix-rust-sdk into Fractal instead of implementing multi-account support, since the latter came to be a lot more unwieldy than initially thought, having to touch too many moving (and undocumented) parts across the code. But this brought the need to unexpectedly learn another library and get to gripes with its assumptions about its usage. After a quick glance over the documentation I thought I was ready to tackle the task. First barrier: the library is still early alpha and there was a version conflict with another crate. With some try and failure I got Cargo to accept the setup and I could make the matrix-sdk Client login. But initially I had to have two clients working at the same time while I incrementally moved everything to matrix-sdk. Fortunately, there was a method to set the login parameters in the client without making the request to the server. That meant I could share the access token. Neat.

Chapter 4: Adventures with change tracking So This week I was working on change tracking in Music.

PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #12