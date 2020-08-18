Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Miscellany
-
As of this writing, just over 3,900 non-merge changesets have been pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.9 kernel development cycle. While this merge window has just begun, there is already a significant set of new features to point out.
-
The Linux kernel has never lacked for synchronization primitives and locking mechanisms, so one might justifiably wonder why there might be a need to add another one. The addition of local locks to 5.8 provides an answer to that question. These locks, which have their origin in the realtime (PREEMPT_RT) tree, were created to solve some realtime-specific problems, but they also bring some much-needed structure to a common locking pattern used in non-realtime kernels as well.
[...]
A kernel function attempting to acquire a spinning lock that is owned by another thread will spin (loop actively) until the other thread, which must be running on a different CPU, releases the lock. This type of lock is fast, but it may waste CPU cycles if the wait lasts for a long time. Spinning locks are thus used around short sections of code. Longer code sections protected by spinning locks will increase the overall system latency; code that needs to respond to an event quickly may be blocked on a lock. The category of spinning locks contains spinlocks and read-write locks.
The situation is different with sleeping locks; a thread taking such a lock will, as the name suggests, relinquish the CPU if it cannot obtain the lock. This type of lock works for longer sections of critical code, but takes a longer time to obtain. Also, sleeping locks cannot be taken when a thread is running in atomic context; that happens, for example, when interrupts are disabled, the code holds a spinlock, or it holds an atomic kmap (atomic kernel mapping). In non-PREEMPT_RT kernels, sleeping locks include all types of mutexes and semaphores. In practice, even sleeping locks do spinning in some cases if there is a possibility to obtain the lock rapidly. For example, mutexes may spin if the mutex owner is running (and thus should release the mutex shortly). This is called "opportunistic spinning"; interested readers can look into the details in the kernel documentation.
-
A reminder about how to attend our virtual edition of the Linux Plumbers Conference.
If you are registered, you can participate by joining the Meeting Rooms on our Big Blue Button instance, starting Monday August 24th. You will find a front end showing the schedule for the current day with all the active sessions you can join. If you are having issues, please consult the LPC 2020 Participant Guide.
-
The Linux Foundation is today announcing the formation of the FinOps Foundation to promote the discipline of cloud financial management through best practices, education, and standards
With support from founding members Apptio, Cloudeasier, Cloudsoft, CloudWize, Contino, Kubecost, Neos, Opsani, ProsperOps, Timspirit and VMware, the foundation is set to increase awareness and offer education for professionals in the emerging discipline of FinOps.
-
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the formation of the FinOps Foundation to advance the discipline of cloud financial management through best practices, education and standards. The Linux Foundation announced an intent to form the FinOps Foundation at Open Source Summit North America in late June. Today it’s announcing formation and support from founding members Apptio, Cloudeasier, Cloudsoft, CloudWize, Contino, Kubecost, Neos, Opsani, ProsperOps, Timspirit and VMware.
GSoC Reports: KDE, GNOME and Python
-
this is the fifth post about the progress in my GSoC project and I want to present a new major feature that help to structure the content of the worksheet as well as another minor feature improving the handling and the usability of the insertion of images in the markdown worksheet entries.
When working with worksheets holding a lot of information it is sometimes required to be able to structure the content. This structuring is possible now with the help of a new entry type - Hierarchy Entry. With this entry a hierarchical representation of the content can be achieved which allows structures like "Chapter -> Section -> Sub-Section", etc.
-
The GSoC is coming to an end and so the work planned for this event for all students. And I’m one of those students.
In previous stages of the development in this event I went full-on to refactor the whole app-backend separation and interaction to decrease the level of indirections when making requests to the server and so have a nicer time adding multi-account support. You can see what I made here and here.
As I announced in the last progress update, where I got to rework the error system internally, I started working towards the goal of integrating matrix-rust-sdk into Fractal instead of implementing multi-account support, since the latter came to be a lot more unwieldy than initially thought, having to touch too many moving (and undocumented) parts across the code. But this brought the need to unexpectedly learn another library and get to gripes with its assumptions about its usage.
After a quick glance over the documentation I thought I was ready to tackle the task. First barrier: the library is still early alpha and there was a version conflict with another crate. With some try and failure I got Cargo to accept the setup and I could make the matrix-sdk Client login. But initially I had to have two clients working at the same time while I incrementally moved everything to matrix-sdk. Fortunately, there was a method to set the login parameters in the client without making the request to the server. That meant I could share the access token. Neat.
-
So This week I was working on change tracking in Music.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes, the latest addition to Red Hat’s portfolio of IT management technologies designed for the hybrid cloud. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes is designed to help organizations further extend and scale Red Hat OpenShift with enterprise-grade management capabilities across hybrid and multicloud environments, allowing them to manage multiple Kubernetes clusters and enable multi-cluster application deployments across hybrid clouds while ensuring policy and governance.
-
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift 4.5, the latest version of the industry’s most comprehensive Kubernetes platform. Red Hat OpenShift 4.5, which includes the general availability of OpenShift Virtualization, is designed to help organizations break down application barriers between traditional and cloud-native infrastructure and extend control over distributed resources.
-
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced updates to its portfolio of developer tools, bringing new capabilities that further equip customers to build, deploy and manage applications in Kubernetes-based environments. With tools optimized for Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, developers can tap into the benefits of Kubernetes—including speed, consistency, portability and scale—without extending development time or complexity.
-
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Infrastructure Automation Platforms, Q3 2020.
-
With Open Liberty 20.0.0.8, you can now customize HTTP access log fields in JSON logs. This feature allows you to include fields from the accessLogging logFormat attribute in your JSON logs. You also can write a JSON log file directly to system.out, without wrapping it in a liberty_message event.
[...]
In Open Liberty, you have the option to format your server logs in either basic or JSON format. When logs are in JSON format, you must specify the sources (message, trace, accessLog, ffdc, or audit) that you want to send to messages.log or console.log and standard-out.
In Open Liberty 20.0.0.8, we’ve added the option to include fields from the accessLogging logFormat attribute in your JSON logs. Previously, only selected fields were printed in these logs. Now, you can include other NCSA (National Center for Supercomputing Applications) access log fields in your JSON logs. This new feature lets you receive more informative logs that suit your needs.
-
The latest version of the Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes platform is now generally available. Red Hat OpenShift 4.5, which includes the general availability of OpenShift Virtualization, helps organizations break down application barriers between traditional and cloud-native infrastructure and extend control over distributed resources.
Red Hat OpenShift now includes OpenShift Virtualization, a new platform feature that enables IT organizations to bring standard VM-based workloads to Kubernetes.
First introduced at Red Hat Summit 2020 as a technology preview feature, OpenShift Virtualization is now generally available and included with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform at no additional cost.
-
The impact: There is a great deal to gain from Kubernetes continued adoption. Developers pay more attention to code and less to infrastructure; operators get more scalable ways of managing infrastructure and ensuring compliance, business owners get quicker feedback on business strategy.
-
Generative AI refers to programs that can use existing content like text, audio files, or images to create new plausible content. The MIT Technology review described generative AI as one of the most promising advances in the world of AI in the past decade. Generative AI enables computers to learn the underlying pattern related to the input, and then use that to generate similar content. There are various techniques to do that such as generative adversarial networks (GANS), transformers, and variational autoencoders.
Let’s talk about GANs before discussing the use cases of generative AI and how daunting it can be for some use cases.
Audiocasts/Screencasts and Videos About GNU/Linux
-
Some of you may not know this but I only started using Linux even casually when I started this channel, I know it might now seem like it now but that's what happens when you engross yourself in something for a whole year. So after seeing Distrotube's video on his history I thought it be fun to look back at my own history Linux and computing and talking about where it might take me in the future.
-
This week we’ve been trying to fix ice-makers and creating a new Discord server. We discuss appealing to communities, bring you another command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
-
System76 has released their new AMD-based mobile workstation, the Serval WS. It features a 15.6" display, Nvidia graphics, and AMD Ryzen CPUs.
-
In this video, we are looking at Parrot OS 4.10 MATE Home Edition.
Recent comments
5 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
18 hours 48 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago