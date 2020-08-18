Programming: LLVM 11.0 RC2, Flutter, PHP and More [llvm-dev] [11.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 2 is here Pre-built binaries will be added as they become ready. Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of https://llvm.org/pr46725 Release testers: please start your engines, run the script, share your results, and upload binaries. We're a bit behind schedule, but I also don't think we have any super bad bugs open, so hopefully we can still wrap up fairly soon. Thanks, Hans

LLVM 11.0-RC2 Released For This Widely-Used, Open-Source Compiler Stack LLVM 11.0 after being under development for a half-year is preparing to ship with build speed improvements around pre-compiled headers, AMD Radeon "Navi 2" support, C++20 improvements, usage of C17 by default if no other C standard is specified, parsing but no handling yet for the GNU "asm inline" C extension, Radeon GCN offload capabilities for OpenMP, load hardening mitigation work and SESES as the latest on the compiler-based mitigation front, support for new Arm CPUs, and much more as previously covered in our LLVM 11.0 feature overview.

Building a Flutter application (part 1) Flutter is a cross-platform open-source user-interface (UI) toolkit that is based on the Dart programming language. In early July, Canonical and Google worked together to bring Flutter to the Linux desktop. On August 5, Flutter version 1.20 was released, improving Flutter's performance, expanding its widget library, and more. In a two-part series, we will be implementing a simple RSS reader for LWN. In part one, we will introduce the BSD-licensed Flutter and cover some Dart concepts that will be used by the application. Readers may also want to consult our introduction to Dart for more information on the language. Part two will build on the basic application to further flesh out the UI features. According to its project page, Flutter's use-case is "for building beautiful, natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase." Its GitHub repository indicates it has over 660 contributors who make a little less than 100 commits per week. Google claims that the project has had two-million developers use the framework on a variety of platforms.

PHP struggles with attributes syntax PHP 8.0 is on the horizon, and the project has imposed a feature freeze for the release. There's one exception to the feature freeze, though: the new attributes syntax. An attribute is syntactical metadata for PHP code, identical to what is called an "annotation" in other languages. Even though attributes have been voted on multiple times by the community, major contributor and creator of XDebug Derick Rethans threw a wrench into the works days before the feature freeze by challenging the current syntax. The ensuing discussion lead to the fourth attributes proposal for the year, with a special feature freeze exception being made by release manager Sara Golemon. This exception gives Rethans one more opportunity to convince the community to change how attributes work up to the Beta 3 release, scheduled for September 3.

Rotary encoders: Raise a Glitch Storm | Hackspace 34

Polishing and Usability - Building SaaS #69 In this episode, we polished some parts of the application. Now that my first customer is using the app regularly, the feedback is coming in rapidly. We worked to fix some of the issues that she found. The first issue that I tackled dealt with ambiguity about a course’s relationship to a school year on the course’s detail page. I fixed this issue by displaying the grade level on the course page to provide all the details. This change makes it clear what grade level the course is connected to. This is useful because courses in the school year could have the same name (e.g., “Math”).

Wine and Proprietary Software Leftovers The Steam Play Proton compatibility layer turns two years old Two years ago to the date, Valve Software made an announcement that would change Linux gaming on Steam: that announcement was the new version of Steam Play with the Proton compatibility layer. Proton is the Valve-funded fork of Wine, a compatibility layer designed to run Windows software on other systems. With Proton, Valve are focusing of course on games and Steam integration with the help of CodeWeavers. Two years on, there's a huge amount more AAA games (thousands) playable on Linux with a few clicks of a button (guide). Thanks to Proton, users moving over from Windows likely don't need to give up a lot of their games, since many should work well and the importance of that cannot be understated as a back catalogue is vital.

Adobe accidentally deleted people’s photos in latest Lightroom update Adobe representative Rikk Flohr acknowledged and apologized for the snafu in a forum post yesterday. Per Flohr, the company has released another update “to prevent this issue from impacting additional customers.” However, the photos can’t be recovered, according to Flohr. The update won’t help anyone who’s already been impacted.

Is Gmail Down? Google Drive Outages Reported in U.S., Europe and Australia Many users noted receiving an error message that read either "Oops something went wrong" or "Message could not be sent. Check your network and try again," when attempting to send an email. Newsweek has contacted Google for comment.

Helsinki man loses €100k in "Microsoft support" scam Police said these kinds of scams come to their attention on a nearly daily basis. In June, for example, police reported two similar incidents in which two victims had each been conned out of as much as 30,000 euros.

Epic vs. Apple is not about 'freedom' In my experience, when wealthy people talk about “freedom,” it doesn’t usually mean freedom for the rest of us, just freedom for them. This whole affair can easily be characterized as being little more than a company of millionaires fighting a company of billionaires over the right to take a cut from software sales.

Publishers Ask Apple CEO for Same App Store Deal Given to Amazon Apple takes 30% of the revenue from most subscriptions in its App Store, then 15% after the first year. But in late July, a congressional antitrust panel disclosed internal emails showing a more-favorable deal struck between Apple services chief Eddy Cue and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. They agreed to a 15% revenue share for Amazon Prime Video customers who signed up through the iPhone app and no revenue share for users who already subscribed via Amazon or elsewhere, the emails showed.