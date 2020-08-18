Programming: LLVM 11.0 RC2, Flutter, PHP and More
-
[llvm-dev] [11.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 2 is here
Pre-built binaries will be added as they become ready. Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of https://llvm.org/pr46725 Release testers: please start your engines, run the script, share your results, and upload binaries. We're a bit behind schedule, but I also don't think we have any super bad bugs open, so hopefully we can still wrap up fairly soon. Thanks, Hans
-
LLVM 11.0-RC2 Released For This Widely-Used, Open-Source Compiler Stack
LLVM 11.0 after being under development for a half-year is preparing to ship with build speed improvements around pre-compiled headers, AMD Radeon "Navi 2" support, C++20 improvements, usage of C17 by default if no other C standard is specified, parsing but no handling yet for the GNU "asm inline" C extension, Radeon GCN offload capabilities for OpenMP, load hardening mitigation work and SESES as the latest on the compiler-based mitigation front, support for new Arm CPUs, and much more as previously covered in our LLVM 11.0 feature overview.
-
Building a Flutter application (part 1)
Flutter is a cross-platform open-source user-interface (UI) toolkit that is based on the Dart programming language. In early July, Canonical and Google worked together to bring Flutter to the Linux desktop. On August 5, Flutter version 1.20 was released, improving Flutter's performance, expanding its widget library, and more.
In a two-part series, we will be implementing a simple RSS reader for LWN. In part one, we will introduce the BSD-licensed Flutter and cover some Dart concepts that will be used by the application. Readers may also want to consult our introduction to Dart for more information on the language. Part two will build on the basic application to further flesh out the UI features.
According to its project page, Flutter's use-case is "for building beautiful, natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase." Its GitHub repository indicates it has over 660 contributors who make a little less than 100 commits per week. Google claims that the project has had two-million developers use the framework on a variety of platforms.
-
PHP struggles with attributes syntax
PHP 8.0 is on the horizon, and the project has imposed a feature freeze for the release. There's one exception to the feature freeze, though: the new attributes syntax. An attribute is syntactical metadata for PHP code, identical to what is called an "annotation" in other languages. Even though attributes have been voted on multiple times by the community, major contributor and creator of XDebug Derick Rethans threw a wrench into the works days before the feature freeze by challenging the current syntax. The ensuing discussion lead to the fourth attributes proposal for the year, with a special feature freeze exception being made by release manager Sara Golemon. This exception gives Rethans one more opportunity to convince the community to change how attributes work up to the Beta 3 release, scheduled for September 3.
-
Rotary encoders: Raise a Glitch Storm | Hackspace 34
-
Polishing and Usability - Building SaaS #69
In this episode, we polished some parts of the application. Now that my first customer is using the app regularly, the feedback is coming in rapidly. We worked to fix some of the issues that she found.
The first issue that I tackled dealt with ambiguity about a course’s relationship to a school year on the course’s detail page. I fixed this issue by displaying the grade level on the course page to provide all the details. This change makes it clear what grade level the course is connected to. This is useful because courses in the school year could have the same name (e.g., “Math”).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 727 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: LLVM 11.0 RC2, Flutter, PHP and More
Wine and Proprietary Software Leftovers
Today in Techrights
For, While and Until Loops in Bash [Bash Beginner Series]
Loops are essential for any scripting language. Learn for, while and until loops with examples in this chapter of Bash Beginner Series.
Recent comments
3 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 21 min ago
14 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 48 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago