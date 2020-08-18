today's leftovers and howtos
Radeon ROCm 3.7 Release Enables OpenMP 5.0 By Default In AOMP
AMD's software team has released version 3.7 of ROCm, the Radeon Open Compute stack as their alternative to NVIDIA's closed-source CUDA compute environment.
The ROCm 3.7 release comes just hours after they released AOMP 11.8 as AMD's downstream of LLVM/Clang focused on providing Radeon OpenMP offloading support until the work is all upstreamed in LLVM/Clang. With AOMP 11.8 they are using the branched LLVM 11.0 code that is nearing its stable release, OPMD updates for the FLANG Fortran compiler, OpenMP debugging improvements, and other changes.
Tumbleweed rolls out Apache, Wireshark, Nano, Remmina Updates
The latest snapshot, 20200818, brought KDE Applications 20.08.0. The latest applications release offers a plethora of awesomeness. Dolphin adds thumbnails for 3D Manufacturing Format (3MF) files to the list and previews of files and folders on encrypted file systems such as Plasma Vaults can be seen. This is done securely by storing the cached thumbnails on the file system itself, or falling back to generating them but not storing cached versions anywhere if necessary. Konsole also comes with a new feature that displays a subtle highlight for new lines coming into view when the terminal output is rapidly scrolling by and shows a thumbnail preview for image files when hovering the cursor over by default. The announcement about the new features is worth reading. Command line utility dar 2.6.10 updated the configure script to handle some undocumented enables and fixed less thana handful of bugs. Users of the Mate Desktop Environment had a fix with the engrampa 1.24.1 package to avoid a memory leak in Java utilities and the mate-calc 1.24.1 fixed incorrect parenthesis handling; both packages update translations. Those who use the TV and webcam recorder xawtv will noticed the update to version 3.107 after ta build issue was resolved with GNU Compiler Collection 10.1. Other packages to update in the snapshot were the new major version of perl-Image-ExifTool 12.04, rubygem-i18n 1.8.5 and rubygem-rubocop-ast 0.1.0. The snapshot is trending moderately stable at a rating of 73, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer.
Running Axon Server in Docker and Kubernetes
Pete Zaitcev: Memoir
Ritesh Raj Sarraf: LUKS Headless Laptop
How to install the Proxmox Virtual Environment virtualization management solution
HOWTO: Run a Fedora 32-bit ARM VM emulated on x86-64
Programming: LLVM 11.0 RC2, Flutter, PHP and More
Wine and Proprietary Software Leftovers
Today in Techrights
For, While and Until Loops in Bash [Bash Beginner Series]
Loops are essential for any scripting language. Learn for, while and until loops with examples in this chapter of Bash Beginner Series.
