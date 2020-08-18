Games: The Long Dark, Commandos 2, Domino House, Slimesphere and More
The Long Dark will not see Episode 4 until next year
Hinterland Studio have given an update on the progress of the next episode of the single-player story for the survival game The Long Dark.
Like with a lot of studios, COVID19 has caused all sorts of issues. Hinterland's studio lead, Raphael van Lierop, said in an announcement they're all doing well but they did shut down their physical studio back in March, so they've been in lockdown since then. Working from home (as I would know), increases your distractions many times and when you need to work as a studio, it can end up consuming even more time to communicate on simple things.
Commandos 2 - HD Remaster due for Linux PC support 'this Winter'
Like a lot of things across this year, the actual Linux PC version of Commandos 2 - HD Remaster has been pushed back to this Winter.
Commandos 2 - HD Remaster is a revamp of the original and much loved 2002 strategy game from Pyro Studios and Eidos Interactive. Kalypso Media now own the rights, so with Yippee! Entertainment they worked to produce an updated version with higher resolution art, reworked controls, a fresh UI and a new tutorial.
The Linux (and macOS/Switch) version was originally due in the Spring after the whole game was delayed from 2019 to 2020, then they pushed it back to the Fall and now they've confirmed on Twitter that it will be happening this Winter. No reason given at any point but with the COVID19 outbreak all sorts of delays are to be expected across the industry.
For the People is a political management visual novel out now
Mixing up the visual novel genre with a little management and plenty of politics, For the People from Brezg Studio is out now with Linux PC support.
[...]
Very much a visual novel, one to get if you like a bit of political mystery and revolutions. That's mixed in with some reasonably light decision-based mechanics, where you need to weigh up various choices against your funding and how the political party feels about you. Don't expect a lot of depth to any of the management parts of the game, they're all quite light and don't seem to have a lot of meaning, it's more about going through the story. Quite short too, can be finished within single digit hours.
Chunky pixel first-person dungeon crawler Delver is now up on itch.io
Something for the weekend perhaps, as the excellent first-person dungeon crawler Delver has been released DRM-free on the indie game store itch.io. What can serve as a great reminder for a game you might have missed, more options on where to pick up games absolutely a good thing.
Heliborne - Enhanced Edition is out now and it's been really badly received
After buying the rights to the combat flight sim Heliborne from JetCatGames, the team at Klabater have updated Heliborne into an Enhanced Edition that's out now.
This new upgrade is free to existing owners and bundles all the DLC together into the game, along with a bump to the price of the game which now has no DLC as it's just one single edition and purchase.
Domino House is an upcoming slightly creepy escape room puzzler
Releasing later this year in October, Domino House is a 2D escape-room styled point and click puzzler with a somewhat creepy feel to it. Developed by Canadian indie developer Ludivine Cormier of Purple Cable, their focus is on retro-style 2D games with Domino House being their first commercial title.
Trapped in a strange house filled with mysterious dominoes, creatures, and other interactive objects your only task is to escape. So it's a bit of a hidden object point and click puzzle game all blended together, along with different mini-games each with their own rules that you can find throughout the house.
Slimesphere is a sweet turn-based strategy that feels like each level is a puzzle
Slimesphere, the first release from Matheus Reis is a streamlined turn-based strategy game about warring slimes, where each level feels like a puzzle.
The idea here is that you're given small levels, with limited turns to complete them along with pretty simple rules to follow. There's no randomization here either, it's deterministic mechanics makes sure that it's predictable so you can beat it by following logical tactics.
A short and sweet strategy game, with 12 levels included that might now seem like might but don't let the little included level count fool you, it becomes quite the challenge as you progress. It throws in new classes of slime, requiring you to work around them and choose your positioning carefully. For what's there, it's quite clever with it. I do wish it came with more though, as I absolute adore the style to it.
Release candidate: Godot 3.2.3 RC 4
Godot 3.2.2 was released on June 26 with over 3 months' worth of development, including many bugfixes and a handful of features. Some regressions were noticed after the release though, so we decided that Godot 3.2.3 would focus mainly on fixing those new bugs to ensure that all Godot users can have the most stable experience possible.
Discover Kolibri: A Free Open-source Offline-First and Peer-to-Peer Complete Education System
Utilizing the revolutionary technologies we have right now in education is an ongoing process. We have dozens of open-source and commercial education systems available in all shapes with a wide variety of options. For our topic's today, We have discovered something truly unique: Kolibri, It's different than others in its approach, features, and options. Here in this post, we will explain why Kolibri is different and why we recommend it.
Security and FUD Leftovers (patches, holes, diffoscope, OpenSCAP and clickbait)
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
With Linux 5.9 comes the ability to compress the Linux kernel image / initrd with Zstd for yielding faster boot speeds but at a compression ratio between Gzip and XZ/LZMA. Being proposed next with the widespread adoption of Facebook's Zstd is compressing the kernel microcode/firmware files. A patch was sent out today to allow supporting Zstd-compressed firmware files by the Linux kernel. This in turn would basically allow the Zstandard compression algorithm to be used not only for kernel/initrd image compression but also for the many firmware files found on the system.
