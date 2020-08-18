LXDE Review: Light as a Feather
LXDE is made up of a lot of separate components, and many of those are interchangeable. As such, it can feel a little disjointed. However, there’s a really important part about LXDE that I want to drive home: it’s so fast. Even in a virtual machine it feels like I’m using a bare metal system. There are so many LXDE distros that aim toward older machines that it makes total sense why they’re able to do that. Additionally, many LXDE distros are quite beautiful, which can really revitalize an older system.
[...]
Anybody looking for a no-frills desktop environment that’s highly moldable to your preferences and needs should look at LXDE. It’s a step above a tiling window manager in terms of user-friendly features and weight, but not by much, and it gives you a huge amount of flexibility.
Additionally, anybody who has some particularly old hardware will benefit from LXDE as their desktop environment.
After reading this LXDE review, make sure to check out some other desktop environments, like GNOME, KDE, and Pantheon, and learn about some ways to customize LXDE like app launchers and themes.
Discover Kolibri: A Free Open-source Offline-First and Peer-to-Peer Complete Education System
Utilizing the revolutionary technologies we have right now in education is an ongoing process. We have dozens of open-source and commercial education systems available in all shapes with a wide variety of options. For our topic's today, We have discovered something truly unique: Kolibri, It's different than others in its approach, features, and options. Here in this post, we will explain why Kolibri is different and why we recommend it.
Security and FUD Leftovers (patches, holes, diffoscope, OpenSCAP and clickbait)
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
With Linux 5.9 comes the ability to compress the Linux kernel image / initrd with Zstd for yielding faster boot speeds but at a compression ratio between Gzip and XZ/LZMA. Being proposed next with the widespread adoption of Facebook's Zstd is compressing the kernel microcode/firmware files. A patch was sent out today to allow supporting Zstd-compressed firmware files by the Linux kernel. This in turn would basically allow the Zstandard compression algorithm to be used not only for kernel/initrd image compression but also for the many firmware files found on the system.
