Have you heard about rootless containers, but don't really know what they are? Do you wonder what prevents processes in one container from interacting with processes in another container? Would you like to learn how to scan container images with OpenSCAP? If you answered yes to any of these questions, I've recently published a series of videos on containers and Podman that might help.

Users of IBM Db2 data management software are being warned of a shared-memory vulnerability that could allow an attacker to gain read and write access and perform unauthorized actions on a targeted system. Discovered by security researcher Martin Rakhmanov at Trustwave, who revealed the details today, the issue affects IBM Db2 versions for Linux, Unix and Windows (9.7, 10.1, 10.5, 11.1, 11.5). The vulnerability stems from the platform’s developers forgetting to put explicit memory protections around the shared memory used by the Db2 trace facility.

Utilizing the revolutionary technologies we have right now in education is an ongoing process. We have dozens of open-source and commercial education systems available in all shapes with a wide variety of options. For our topic's today, We have discovered something truly unique: Kolibri, It's different than others in its approach, features, and options. Here in this post, we will explain why Kolibri is different and why we recommend it.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers Allowing cc/c++ To Be More Easily Changed Out Has Been Deferred To Fedora 34 Proposed last year for Fedora 32 was aiming to make it easier to swap out GCC for other alternate compilers (like Clang) by using the update-alternatives functionality on Fedora for handling the /usr/bin/cc and /usr/bin/c++ symbolic links. That work was deferred to Fedora 33 as it wasn't completed in time while now it's been deferred yet again to Fedora 34 next year.

Fedora Community Outreach Revamp: Update! The Mindshare Comittee [sic] approved the Community Outreach Revamp proposal after incorporating input from the Fedora community. Mindshare nominated four contributors for potential co-leads for the Temporary Task Force (TTF). Two of the four nominees have capacity for the initiative: Sumantro Mukherjee and Mariana Balla. They will be leading the TTF over the course of the revamp. Sumantro and Mariana’s primary efforts will be to help organize the multitude of tasks and communications that need to occur for the revamp to be a success. They are meeting weekly along with Marie Nordin, Fedora’s Community Action and Impact Coordinator (FCAIC). Currently, the co-leads are diving into each area of the revamp plan and adding in more concrete tasks, blockers, and taking a look at how to implement the plan strategically.

Get schooled on UX: learning the design thinking process at Red Hat How does a good designer operate? How can they understand users, challenge their own beliefs, and redefine problems to create effective prototypes? This is what Bekah Diring, an interaction designer for Red Hat’s User Experience Design (UXD) team, asked a group of high school students. She and fellow designer Gina Doyle helped lead the first meeting of a UX workshop series for Boston Public School students run by visual designer Mary Shakshober. For years, Red Hat’s Boston office has collaborated with the Boston Private Industry Council to engage students with the tech industry through internships and mentoring programs. After participating as an intern mentor, Shakshober wanted to continue working with the program in a larger capacity. She created this workshop series to share the importance of design thinking with students. "The design thinking process is a good way to kick off really any introduction to UX," Shakshober said. "It helps practitioners of UX to think holistically about a process, rather than associating it just with design. Design thinking also helps to build problem solving and communication skills too."

Improved configuration and more in Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces 2.3 Based on Eclipse Che, Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces (CRW) is a Red Hat OpenShift-native developer environment that supports cloud-native development. CodeReady Workspaces 2.3 is now available. For this release, we focused on improving CRW’s configuration options, updating to the latest versions of IDE plugins, and adding new devfiles.

OpenShift Virtualization 2.4: A declarative coexistence of virtual machines and containers Virtual machines (VMs) on one platform and containers on another, technically, are a relic of bygone times. How about having both on the same platform? In addition, what if that comes with proven open source technologies from the leader itself? Hear me out: dream, no more! All out there who are living in the modern world of 2020 and are fans of Kubernetes and the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform might be already hearing about OpenShift Virtualization 2.4. If yes, that is so rightly so. It is brand new with general availability announced on 17 August 2020, and IT professionals at all levels have extreme appetites for it. The curiosity is all about the declarative coexistence of VMs and containers on OpenShift, which is made possible through the smart engineering put into OpenShift Virtualization 2.4, all for good profitable business reasons. Here, declarative means fully automated deployment through operators with a full lifecycle management maturity level. Note that KubeVirt (one of the backbone components), its adjacent capabilities (for example, containerized data importer (CDI) and network add-ons), and its technical preview features have been out for a long time. You can now run Windows guest VMs, Linux guest VMs, containers, and serverless all together, yet leveraging a whole common converged ecosystem of OpenShift through its certified, conformant Kubernetes platform capabilities. Yes, you heard me right.

The Rise of the Virtual Meetup In a galaxy far, far away, there was a planet plagued by a virus. This virus swept across its population, causing entire countries to lock down and whole industries to stop. But in the midst of all this chaos, came the rise of the virtual meetup… This period of lock-down and quarantine has been longer than many of us ever assumed it would be. We were confident that events scheduled in April would be able to happen in September. However now, four months since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, we have come to realize the extent to which we will most likely need to extend our lock-down and remain in some form of isolation longer than initially anticipated.

Kubernetes-native Apache Kafka with Strimzi, Debezium, and Apache Camel (Kafka Summit 2020) Apache Kafka has become the leading platform for building real-time data pipelines. Today, Kafka is heavily used for developing event-driven applications, where it lets services communicate with each other through events. Using Kubernetes for this type of workload requires adding specialized components such as Kubernetes Operators and connectors to bridge the rest of your systems and applications to the Kafka ecosystem. In this article, we’ll look at how the open source projects Strimzi, Debezium, and Apache Camel integrate with Kafka to speed up critical areas of Kubernetes-native development.