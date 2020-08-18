Python Programming
Mike Driscoll: Python 101 – Boolean Operators and None (Video)
In this video tutorial, you will learn how Python’s Boolean operators work. You will also learn about Python’s None keyword
List of EPS Board Candidates for 2020/2021
At this year’s EuroPython Society General Assembly (GA), on September 20th, we will vote in a new board of the EuroPython Society for the term 2020/2021.
It's the Weekend, Let's Code a Python Project!
The Real Python Podcast – Episode #23: Python Wheels and Pass by Reference in Python
Have you wondered what are Python wheels? How are they used to package Python code? Does Python use pass by value or pass by reference? This week on the show, David Amos is here to help answer these questions, and he has brought another batch of PyCoder’s Weekly articles and projects.
We talk about an article called “What are Python Wheels, and Why Should You Care.” David talks about a Real Python article about pass by reference in Python. We cover several other articles and projects from the Python community including: transcribing speech to text, 4 powerful features Python is still missing, 10 awesome pythonic one-liners, and even more options for packaging your Python code.
15+ practical Python projects for beginners
If you're learning to code, sometimes it can be more fun to work through practical end-to-end projects than to learn the theory.
[...]
Learn the basics of the Repl.it IDE. Why use an online IDE and what are all those different panes? Build a simple program to solve your maths homework.
There is More Than One Way to Solve a Bite Exercise
According to the Zen of Python, "There should be one-- and preferably only one --obvious way to do it." It's a good principle for designing a program: the more ways there are of doing something, the more confusing the software becomes, along with a host of other problems. In reality, though, there almost always is more than one way to accomplish something. The quotation even displays this fact: it places the dash in two different ways, neither of which are the obvious way.
Scroll through a few Bite threads on PyBites, and you'll quickly see that for some Bites, no two solutions are exactly the same. Some might be easier to understand, some might be faster, or use less memory, or fewer lines of code. Typically, there are tradeoffs involved. Understanding those tradeoffs and how they apply to the requirements for our code is an important part of programming.
I encourage you to, after solving a Bite, think carefully about the other solutions in the Bite thread. How do they differ from yours? Do they run faster? Use less memory? Are they more readable? Why? Asking yourself these questions will give you the tools to evaluate code and decide whether it works for your requirements.
Moshe Zadka: Universal Binary
I have written before about my Inbox Zero methodology. This is still what I practice, but there is a lot more that helps me.
The concept behind "Universal Binary" is that the only numbers that make sense asymptotically are zero, one, and infinity. Therefore, in order to prevent things from going off into infinity, there needs to be processes that keep everything to either zero or one.
Introducing Versioned HDF5
The problem of storing and manipulating large amounts of data is a challenge in many scientific computing and industry applications. One of the standard data models for this is HDF5, an open technology that implements a hierarchical structure (similar to a file-system structure) for storing large amounts of possibly heterogeneous data within a single file. Data in an HDF5 file is organized into groups and datasets; you can think about these as the folders and files in your local file system, respectively. You can also optionally store metadata associated with each item in a file, which makes this a self-describing and powerful data storage model.
Discover Kolibri: A Free Open-source Offline-First and Peer-to-Peer Complete Education System
Utilizing the revolutionary technologies we have right now in education is an ongoing process. We have dozens of open-source and commercial education systems available in all shapes with a wide variety of options. For our topic's today, We have discovered something truly unique: Kolibri, It's different than others in its approach, features, and options. Here in this post, we will explain why Kolibri is different and why we recommend it.
Security and FUD Leftovers (patches, holes, diffoscope, OpenSCAP and clickbait)
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
With Linux 5.9 comes the ability to compress the Linux kernel image / initrd with Zstd for yielding faster boot speeds but at a compression ratio between Gzip and XZ/LZMA. Being proposed next with the widespread adoption of Facebook's Zstd is compressing the kernel microcode/firmware files. A patch was sent out today to allow supporting Zstd-compressed firmware files by the Linux kernel. This in turn would basically allow the Zstandard compression algorithm to be used not only for kernel/initrd image compression but also for the many firmware files found on the system.
