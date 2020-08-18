Chronicon is an example of pure dedication, as Subworld developed this excellent 2D action RPG over the course of over five years and it's now left Early Access. A game that won me over from the first time I loaded it up too, with the heavy atmosphere and intense action that really does give you a classic Diablo feel wrapped up in some nice pixel art with great lighting and effects. It has a curious story too, as you're in a world that appears to have been save already. You're granted the honour of using the Chronicon, a device that allows you to open portals to re-live old tales. [...] We helped the developer sort out their Linux dependencies in a previous release (volunteered help), so it should continue working nicely across various Linux distributions.

One man band David Stark has managed to hit quite a milestone, with their game Airships: Conquer the Skies hitting over 100K sales. It’s taken quite a while to get there though, with it arriving on Steam in Early Access back in 2015 and going onto a full release in 2018. Still, for a sole developer of a pixel art game about constructing steampunk styled airships it’s certainly impressive. Just recently, Stark put out an update that added in some fun new toys including guided missiles, kinetic bombs and more modules to attach to your creations.

Every year, hundreds of retro video games are rendered unplayable as old consoles—from Super NES to PlayStation 1—stop working. Many older games are available via PlayStation Now and Nintendo Switch Online, but what happens when a subscription service is no longer supported and companies stop storing games on their servers? Unless you have a DRM-free copy of a game, and a way to play it, you're at the mercy of game distributors and their bottom lines. Enter emulators, which allow you to play game ROMs on modern platforms. There are emulators for every retro game console—some even support multiple systems—and a variety of operating systems. There are legal gray areas surrounding ownership of ROM files, while some emulators require complex setups, but they're one of your best options for a hit of old-school gaming nostalgia.

The ND108T from ICP Germany is a Pico-ITX board that runs Yocto or Android OS on NXP’s i.MX8M processor. The board sports a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin header with GPIO, up to 4GB RAM and dual Gbit Ethernet. ICP (Industrial Computer Products) Germany has released an i.MX8M-based Pico-ITX SBC that it’s positioning as an industrial replacement for a Raspberry Pi SBC. The 100 x 72mm board serves up a 1.5GHz NXP i.MX8M in either quad- or dual-core versions. Memory options include 1GB, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM with 1600MHz clock rate. There’s a standard Mini-PCIe with PCIe and USB signal. A Raspberry PI-compatible 40 pin header with GPIO signal is available as an expansion slot. For the 40 pin GPIO interface the API library is available.