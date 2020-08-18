IMX8M Pico-ITX board features Raspberry Pi expansion
The ND108T from ICP Germany is a Pico-ITX board that runs Yocto or Android OS on NXP’s i.MX8M processor. The board sports a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin header with GPIO, up to 4GB RAM and dual Gbit Ethernet.
ICP (Industrial Computer Products) Germany has released an i.MX8M-based Pico-ITX SBC that it’s positioning as an industrial replacement for a Raspberry Pi SBC. The 100 x 72mm board serves up a 1.5GHz NXP i.MX8M in either quad- or dual-core versions. Memory options include 1GB, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM with 1600MHz clock rate. There’s a standard Mini-PCIe with PCIe and USB signal. A Raspberry PI-compatible 40 pin header with GPIO signal is available as an expansion slot. For the 40 pin GPIO interface the API library is available.
