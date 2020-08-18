IMX8M Pico-ITX board features Raspberry Pi expansion
The ND108T from ICP Germany is a Pico-ITX board that runs Yocto or Android OS on NXP’s i.MX8M processor. The board sports a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin header with GPIO, up to 4GB RAM and dual Gbit Ethernet.
ICP (Industrial Computer Products) Germany has released an i.MX8M-based Pico-ITX SBC that it’s positioning as an industrial replacement for a Raspberry Pi SBC. The 100 x 72mm board serves up a 1.5GHz NXP i.MX8M in either quad- or dual-core versions. Memory options include 1GB, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM with 1600MHz clock rate. There’s a standard Mini-PCIe with PCIe and USB signal. A Raspberry PI-compatible 40 pin header with GPIO signal is available as an expansion slot. For the 40 pin GPIO interface the API library is available.
Emulation and Games With GNU/Linux Support
Every year, hundreds of retro video games are rendered unplayable as old consoles—from Super NES to PlayStation 1—stop working.
Many older games are available via PlayStation Now and Nintendo Switch Online, but what happens when a subscription service is no longer supported and companies stop storing games on their servers? Unless you have a DRM-free copy of a game, and a way to play it, you're at the mercy of game distributors and their bottom lines.
Enter emulators, which allow you to play game ROMs on modern platforms. There are emulators for every retro game console—some even support multiple systems—and a variety of operating systems. There are legal gray areas surrounding ownership of ROM files, while some emulators require complex setups, but they're one of your best options for a hit of old-school gaming nostalgia.
One man band David Stark has managed to hit quite a milestone, with their game Airships: Conquer the Skies hitting over 100K sales.
It’s taken quite a while to get there though, with it arriving on Steam in Early Access back in 2015 and going onto a full release in 2018. Still, for a sole developer of a pixel art game about constructing steampunk styled airships it’s certainly impressive. Just recently, Stark put out an update that added in some fun new toys including guided missiles, kinetic bombs and more modules to attach to your creations.
Chronicon is an example of pure dedication, as Subworld developed this excellent 2D action RPG over the course of over five years and it's now left Early Access.
A game that won me over from the first time I loaded it up too, with the heavy atmosphere and intense action that really does give you a classic Diablo feel wrapped up in some nice pixel art with great lighting and effects. It has a curious story too, as you're in a world that appears to have been save already. You're granted the honour of using the Chronicon, a device that allows you to open portals to re-live old tales.
[...]
We helped the developer sort out their Linux dependencies in a previous release (volunteered help), so it should continue working nicely across various Linux distributions.
today's howtos
Open Hardware and Hardware With GNU/Linux
It was just over a year ago that the RISC-V Foundation, the group shepherding the chip architecture in what over the past decade has become an active and crowded processor market, ratified the base instruction set architecture (ISA) and related specifications. It was a significant step for a relatively new architecture that is provided under open-source license that don’t require companies to pay fees if they want to build products based on the ISA or modify ISA itself and that intended to stretch from microcontrollers to datacenter systems.
The proponents behind RISC-V are positioning the architecture as an alternative to both X86 used by Intel and AMD that is not open and Arm, which provides its chip designs to manufacturing partners but with a licensing fee that can reach into the millions of dollars. A growing number of companies – such as Nvidia (which reportedly is considering making a bid for Arm) and Western Digital – are beginning to embrace the architecture. Another company that is making a move with RISC-V is giant Chinese hyperscaler Alibaba. Tensions between the United States and China over technology are growing and Chinese officials are continuing to push for more of the products being used in the country be homegrown and companies like Alibaba and SiFive are embracing the RISC-V architecture.
Automatic lawn watering normally means a system that turns on the sprinklers — all the sprinklers — at one time. Due to an irregularly shaped yard and a limited water supply, Sebastian Staacks wanted a bit more granular control.
Staacks’ setup consists of a half dozen Gardena valves, which are housed in underground boxes, while the brains and power supply are screwed to a wooden board on a wall in his garage. An Arduino Nano 33 IoT is employed to activate the sprinklers in six zones with an eight-channel relay bank. Relay channels 1 to 6 correspond to the valves controlling the sprinklers, the seventh is used to trigger the main valve, and the eighth is is not related to this project.
tinyVision.ai’s Vision FPGA SoM is a tiny Lattice iCE40 powered FPGA module with integrated vision, audio, and motion-sensing capability with a CMOS image sensor, an I2S MEMS microphone and a 6-axis accelerometer & gyroscope.
The module enables low power vision (10-20 mW) for battery-powered applications, can interface via SPI to a host processor as a storage device, comes with open-source toolchain and sample code, and is optimized for volume production.
[...]
Vision FPGA SOM and development kits have launched on Crowd Supply with an $8,000 funding target. A $70 pledge should get you the module, but most backers will likely select the $80 reward with SoM and breakout board, or the $120 reward with the module and developer board. Shipping is free to the US but adds $5 to $30 to the rest of the world depending on the selected perk. Backers should expect their rewards to ship in December 2020 if everything goes according to plans.
The full release of Arduino IoT Cloud provides an end-to-end solution that makes building connected projects easy for makers, IoT enthusiasts, and professionals from start to finish.
Arduino IoT Cloud’s low-code approach helps you to optimize their workflows and simplify device registration for convenience and flexibility. If you are an advanced user, the platform also enables other methods of interaction, including HTTP REST API, MQTT, command line tools, Javascript, and WebSockets.
We previously noted the company had launched UP Xtreme Smart Surveillance kit integrating Milestone video management software (VMS) and SAIMOS video analytics software to the embedded computer. AAEON has now partnered with another company – AOTU.AI – to announce the launch of the BrainFrame Edge AI Developers Kit (DevKit) aiming to help developers and system integrators to rapidly create and deploy Smart Vision applications.
[...]
You’ll find a list of existing capsules on BrainFrame website ranging from “people age” to “vehicle color”, and “license plate”. If a capsule does not exist yet, there’s also a Python API, a wrapper around the BrainFrame Linux server’s REST API, that allows developers to create their own capsule(s).
