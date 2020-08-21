Programming Leftovers
Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-08 Released With Explicit SIMD Extension
Along with this week marking the release of oneAPI Level Zero 1.0, the oneAPI Data Parallel C++ compiler has seen its newest tagged release.
The Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler is the company's LLVM-based compiler around their Data Parallel C++ initiative for oneAPI built atop Khronos' SYCL single source programming standard and ISO C++. With the oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-08 release one of the most significant additions is the introduction of the Intel Explicit SIMD extension for low-level GPU performance optimization tuning. This Explicit SIMD extension is for those developers trying to write their own hand-optimized code as opposed to hoping the compiler will optimize most effectively. The Explicit SIMD mode allows for manual vectorization of device code not contingent upon the compiler's optimization abilities and also providing new low-level APIs that map very well for Intel's Gen graphics hardware.
Solving the AIOps, DevOps, and ITSM conundrum
Artificial intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) brings together artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and machine learning (ML) to automate the identification and remediation of IT operations issues.
An AIOps system learns from your data and adapts how your application works. These systems won't do the same thing each time. AIOps systems can also run through all workable solutions to a problem, including solutions that some developers may miss in their human analysis of an infrastructure issue. However, we aren't at a place where AIOps systems—open source or proprietary—can replace experienced systems administrators and other operations team members.
GCC "-fparallel-jobs" Sent Out For Compiling Individual Files In Parallel - Up To ~1.9x Speedup
For the past two summers student developer Giuliano Belinassi has been working under Google Summer of Code in working to address GCC parallelization bottlenecks and ultimately a goal of allowing single source files to be split up for compilation in parallel by GCC. In particular, being able to split the compilation of large source files across multiple CPU cores. The latest patches on this "-fparallel-jobs=" was sent out today as we approach the end of GSoC 2020.
The GCC parallelization effort has been a success and shown much promise even going back to the end of last year. This summer he's been working more on allowing more of the GCC work to happen in parallel for large source files and culminated this week with sending out the "-fparallel-jobs=" patches.
LLVM Backend In Development For China's C-SKY Embedded CPUs
The Chinese-developed C-SKY CPU architecture for 32-bit SoCs and embedded processors could soon see an LLVM back-end to complement the C-SKY support found since GCC 9.
C-SKY aims to be a "high-performance low-power" 32-bit processor design geared for embedded systems. Initial C-SKY support for the Linux kernel was upstreamed back in Linux 4.20.
Top 10 Languages That Paid Highest Salaries Worldwide In 2020
The Binary Search Algorithm in Python
The Binary Search Algorithm is fundamental in Computer Science. It is a very clever algorithm which reduces the time needed to search for items in large datasets dramatically compared to less efficient approaches.
It is important to note that in order to use binary search, your data must be sorted. Some people get mixed up with sorting algorithms and searching algorithms, grouping them together in their thinking, but it is well worth taking a moment to organise your "algorithm toolkit" a little and make sure that searching and sorting each have their own section.
Get ready for Montréal-Python #79: Quadratic Judo!
Next Monday at 5:30pm (Montréal time) on our Youtube channel, Pierre-Paul Lefebvre the Canadian Digital Service's new COVID-19 portal and Noël Rignon will tell us about privilege management for a REST API. Yamlal Gotame will also present our next coding sprint. We bring back the yoga break with John Noël in a shorter format. After the event, we invite you all on Online Town for a social time. You will also have the chance to do more yoga with John during the social time.
Call for Code Daily: Problem solvers are fighting back and how you can get involved, too
The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of August 17th:
Kaidan 0.6.0 released
After some months now we’re proud to present our next release providing mostly stability fixes and some smaller new features. This includes an offline message queue and an overhauled message correction. The flatpak builds are working again and we’ve been working on the Windows builds and macOS builds too (especially JBB). We hope that we can provide Windows and macOS builds again in the next weeks in form of a patch release.
today's leftovers
Screencasts and Audiocasts: MX Linux 19.2, Linux Headlines and Destination Linux
Programming Leftovers
