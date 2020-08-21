Microsoft backports WSL2 to earlier Windows 10 releases, Blender meets its funding goal with a key new patron, the Open Technology Fund sues the US Agency for Global Media, and the Open Source Initiative announces its new Interim General Manager.
On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, the number ONE video-centric Linux podcast on the planet. We’re going to talk about the future of interacting with your computer with some dream hardware discussion. We have a very special guest this week, Jill has returned to guest host and she’s going to show off one of her amazing computers from her tech vault. We’re also going to discuss some unfortunate news from the Mozilla team. We’re going to CS:GO for it in the Gaming section, then we’ve got our popular tips, tricks and software picks. Also if you’ve not heard yet, we’re having a DLN Game Fest on Sunday August 30th, go to https://destinationlinux.network/gamefest for more info. We’ve got all this and so much more, on this week’s Destination Linux podcast.
After some months now we’re proud to present our next release providing mostly stability fixes and some smaller new features. This includes an offline message queue and an overhauled message correction.
The flatpak builds are working again and we’ve been working on the Windows builds and macOS builds too (especially JBB). We hope that we can provide Windows and macOS builds again in the next weeks in form of a patch release.
In Kubernetes, features follow a defined lifecycle. First, as the twinkle of an eye in an interested developer. Maybe, then, sketched in online discussions, drawn on the online equivalent of a cafe napkin. This rough work typically becomes a Kubernetes Enhancement Proposal (KEP), and from there it usually turns into code.
For Kubernetes v1.20 and onwards, we're focusing on helping that code graduate into stable features.
It appears that Apple may be blocking another major developer from submitting updates and bug fixes to its app.
Matt Mullenweg, one of the founders of WordPress, has reported today that the company has not been able to release updates to the WordPress app on iOS because their ability to do so has been blocked by Apple. According to the developer, Apple is requiring WordPress to support in-app purchases for .com plans.
Screencasts and Audiocasts: MX Linux 19.2, Linux Headlines and Destination Linux
Microsoft backports WSL2 to earlier Windows 10 releases, Blender meets its funding goal with a key new patron, the Open Technology Fund sues the US Agency for Global Media, and the Open Source Initiative announces its new Interim General Manager.
On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, the number ONE video-centric Linux podcast on the planet. We’re going to talk about the future of interacting with your computer with some dream hardware discussion. We have a very special guest this week, Jill has returned to guest host and she’s going to show off one of her amazing computers from her tech vault. We’re also going to discuss some unfortunate news from the Mozilla team. We’re going to CS:GO for it in the Gaming section, then we’ve got our popular tips, tricks and software picks. Also if you’ve not heard yet, we’re having a DLN Game Fest on Sunday August 30th, go to https://destinationlinux.network/gamefest for more info. We’ve got all this and so much more, on this week’s Destination Linux podcast.
Along with this week marking the release of oneAPI Level Zero 1.0, the oneAPI Data Parallel C++ compiler has seen its newest tagged release.
The Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler is the company's LLVM-based compiler around their Data Parallel C++ initiative for oneAPI built atop Khronos' SYCL single source programming standard and ISO C++. With the oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-08 release one of the most significant additions is the introduction of the Intel Explicit SIMD extension for low-level GPU performance optimization tuning. This Explicit SIMD extension is for those developers trying to write their own hand-optimized code as opposed to hoping the compiler will optimize most effectively. The Explicit SIMD mode allows for manual vectorization of device code not contingent upon the compiler's optimization abilities and also providing new low-level APIs that map very well for Intel's Gen graphics hardware.
Artificial intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) brings together artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and machine learning (ML) to automate the identification and remediation of IT operations issues.
An AIOps system learns from your data and adapts how your application works. These systems won't do the same thing each time. AIOps systems can also run through all workable solutions to a problem, including solutions that some developers may miss in their human analysis of an infrastructure issue. However, we aren't at a place where AIOps systems—open source or proprietary—can replace experienced systems administrators and other operations team members.
For the past two summers student developer Giuliano Belinassi has been working under Google Summer of Code in working to address GCC parallelization bottlenecks and ultimately a goal of allowing single source files to be split up for compilation in parallel by GCC. In particular, being able to split the compilation of large source files across multiple CPU cores. The latest patches on this "-fparallel-jobs=" was sent out today as we approach the end of GSoC 2020.
The GCC parallelization effort has been a success and shown much promise even going back to the end of last year. This summer he's been working more on allowing more of the GCC work to happen in parallel for large source files and culminated this week with sending out the "-fparallel-jobs=" patches.
The Chinese-developed C-SKY CPU architecture for 32-bit SoCs and embedded processors could soon see an LLVM back-end to complement the C-SKY support found since GCC 9.
C-SKY aims to be a "high-performance low-power" 32-bit processor design geared for embedded systems. Initial C-SKY support for the Linux kernel was upstreamed back in Linux 4.20.
The Binary Search Algorithm is fundamental in Computer Science. It is a very clever algorithm which reduces the time needed to search for items in large datasets dramatically compared to less efficient approaches.
It is important to note that in order to use binary search, your data must be sorted. Some people get mixed up with sorting algorithms and searching algorithms, grouping them together in their thinking, but it is well worth taking a moment to organise your "algorithm toolkit" a little and make sure that searching and sorting each have their own section.
Next Monday at 5:30pm (Montréal time) on our Youtube channel, Pierre-Paul Lefebvre the Canadian Digital Service's new COVID-19 portal and Noël Rignon will tell us about privilege management for a REST API. Yamlal Gotame will also present our next coding sprint. We bring back the yoga break with John Noël in a shorter format. After the event, we invite you all on Online Town for a social time. You will also have the chance to do more yoga with John during the social time.
The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of August 17th:
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the first release candidate for the upcoming stable 1.18 release series.
The unstable 1.17 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.16 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework.
The 1.17.90 pre-release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.18 series which is now feature frozen and scheduled for release soon. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is very rare for that to happen at this point.
Depending on how things go there might be another release candidate next week and then hopefully 1.18.0 shortly after.
Chinese State media uses new release of local Linux to troll Trump
China’s national cut of Linux – KylinOS - has emerged in a major new release and one of its important new functions is a symbol of the nation’s ability to get ahead despite US trade bans.
“Galaxy Kylin Advanced Server Operating System V10” emerged last week with support for locally-designed chips using the MIPS, SPARCv9 and Arm architectures. The OS also supports x86 CPUs flowing from the AMD’s joint venture in China and others derived from Via’s abandoned tilt at the x86 market.
KylinOS developer Kylinsoft, a part of the state-owned China Electronics Corporation, said the new release is ideal for Kunbernetes, Docker and LXC virtualisation. Open-source projects like OpenStack Ceph and GlusterFS are all supported too.
Trusted platform modules are enabled and the OS is recommended for “Cloud environment … government, national defense, finance, education, finance and taxation, public security, auditing, transportation, medical treatment, manufacturing and other fields.”
In other words, a solid cut of Linux that should scale well and can run the stuff needed to get modern computing done.
There’s also a desktop cut of the OS that supports Android apps and has somewhat curiously been trumpeted as compatible with Panasonic printers. Take that, Windows!
Recent comments
3 hours 12 min ago
6 hours 2 min ago
6 hours 48 min ago
14 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 13 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
23 hours 40 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago