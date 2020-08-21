Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc
  • [Kubernetes] Moving Forward From Beta

    In Kubernetes, features follow a defined lifecycle. First, as the twinkle of an eye in an interested developer. Maybe, then, sketched in online discussions, drawn on the online equivalent of a cafe napkin. This rough work typically becomes a Kubernetes Enhancement Proposal (KEP), and from there it usually turns into code.

    For Kubernetes v1.20 and onwards, we're focusing on helping that code graduate into stable features.

  • Kaidan – Modern XMPP Chat Client for Linux

    Kaidan features: supported XEPs / RFCs and planned XEPs. The latest release so far is Kaidan 0.5 that contains QR code scanning and generation, message search, and more.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/34

    Another week has passed and there was probably something of interesting to everybody. So, we have released 6 snapshots since my last review (0814, 0815, 0816, 0817, 0818 and 0819).

  • WordPress says Apple has blocked it from updating its iOS app

    It appears that Apple may be blocking another major developer from submitting updates and bug fixes to its app.

    Matt Mullenweg, one of the founders of WordPress, has reported today that the company has not been able to release updates to the WordPress app on iOS because their ability to do so has been blocked by Apple. According to the developer, Apple is requiring WordPress to support in-app purchases for .com plans.

Kaidan 0.6.0 released

After some months now we’re proud to present our next release providing mostly stability fixes and some smaller new features. This includes an offline message queue and an overhauled message correction. The flatpak builds are working again and we’ve been working on the Windows builds and macOS builds too (especially JBB). We hope that we can provide Windows and macOS builds again in the next weeks in form of a patch release. Read more

Screencasts and Audiocasts: MX Linux 19.2, Linux Headlines and Destination Linux

  • MX Linux 19.2 "KDE" overview | simple configuration, high stability, solid performance.

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of MX Linux 19.2 "KDE and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • 2020-08-21 | Linux Headlines

    Microsoft backports WSL2 to earlier Windows 10 releases, Blender meets its funding goal with a key new patron, the Open Technology Fund sues the US Agency for Global Media, and the Open Source Initiative announces its new Interim General Manager.

  • Destination Linux 187: The Future of Computing with Jill Bryant Ryniker

    On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, the number ONE video-centric Linux podcast on the planet. We’re going to talk about the future of interacting with your computer with some dream hardware discussion. We have a very special guest this week, Jill has returned to guest host and she’s going to show off one of her amazing computers from her tech vault. We’re also going to discuss some unfortunate news from the Mozilla team. We’re going to CS:GO for it in the Gaming section, then we’ve got our popular tips, tricks and software picks. Also if you’ve not heard yet, we’re having a DLN Game Fest on Sunday August 30th, go to https://destinationlinux.network/gamefest for more info. We’ve got all this and so much more, on this week’s Destination Linux podcast.

Programming Leftovers

  • Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-08 Released With Explicit SIMD Extension

    Along with this week marking the release of oneAPI Level Zero 1.0, the oneAPI Data Parallel C++ compiler has seen its newest tagged release. The Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler is the company's LLVM-based compiler around their Data Parallel C++ initiative for oneAPI built atop Khronos' SYCL single source programming standard and ISO C++. With the oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-08 release one of the most significant additions is the introduction of the Intel Explicit SIMD extension for low-level GPU performance optimization tuning. This Explicit SIMD extension is for those developers trying to write their own hand-optimized code as opposed to hoping the compiler will optimize most effectively. The Explicit SIMD mode allows for manual vectorization of device code not contingent upon the compiler's optimization abilities and also providing new low-level APIs that map very well for Intel's Gen graphics hardware.

  • Solving the AIOps, DevOps, and ITSM conundrum

    Artificial intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) brings together artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and machine learning (ML) to automate the identification and remediation of IT operations issues. An AIOps system learns from your data and adapts how your application works. These systems won't do the same thing each time. AIOps systems can also run through all workable solutions to a problem, including solutions that some developers may miss in their human analysis of an infrastructure issue. However, we aren't at a place where AIOps systems—open source or proprietary—can replace experienced systems administrators and other operations team members.

  • GCC "-fparallel-jobs" Sent Out For Compiling Individual Files In Parallel - Up To ~1.9x Speedup

    For the past two summers student developer Giuliano Belinassi has been working under Google Summer of Code in working to address GCC parallelization bottlenecks and ultimately a goal of allowing single source files to be split up for compilation in parallel by GCC. In particular, being able to split the compilation of large source files across multiple CPU cores. The latest patches on this "-fparallel-jobs=" was sent out today as we approach the end of GSoC 2020. The GCC parallelization effort has been a success and shown much promise even going back to the end of last year. This summer he's been working more on allowing more of the GCC work to happen in parallel for large source files and culminated this week with sending out the "-fparallel-jobs=" patches.

  • LLVM Backend In Development For China's C-SKY Embedded CPUs

    The Chinese-developed C-SKY CPU architecture for 32-bit SoCs and embedded processors could soon see an LLVM back-end to complement the C-SKY support found since GCC 9. C-SKY aims to be a "high-performance low-power" 32-bit processor design geared for embedded systems. Initial C-SKY support for the Linux kernel was upstreamed back in Linux 4.20.

  • Top 10 Languages That Paid Highest Salaries Worldwide In 2020
  • The Binary Search Algorithm in Python

    The Binary Search Algorithm is fundamental in Computer Science. It is a very clever algorithm which reduces the time needed to search for items in large datasets dramatically compared to less efficient approaches. It is important to note that in order to use binary search, your data must be sorted. Some people get mixed up with sorting algorithms and searching algorithms, grouping them together in their thinking, but it is well worth taking a moment to organise your "algorithm toolkit" a little and make sure that searching and sorting each have their own section.

  • Get ready for Montréal-Python #79: Quadratic Judo!

    Next Monday at 5:30pm (Montréal time) on our Youtube channel, Pierre-Paul Lefebvre the Canadian Digital Service's new COVID-19 portal and Noël Rignon will tell us about privilege management for a REST API. Yamlal Gotame will also present our next coding sprint. We bring back the yoga break with John Noël in a shorter format. After the event, we invite you all on Online Town for a social time. You will also have the chance to do more yoga with John during the social time.

  • Call for Code Daily: Problem solvers are fighting back and how you can get involved, too

    The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of August 17th:

