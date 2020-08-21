Kaidan 0.6.0 released
After some months now we’re proud to present our next release providing mostly stability fixes and some smaller new features. This includes an offline message queue and an overhauled message correction.
The flatpak builds are working again and we’ve been working on the Windows builds and macOS builds too (especially JBB). We hope that we can provide Windows and macOS builds again in the next weeks in form of a patch release.
