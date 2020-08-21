It appears that Apple may be blocking another major developer from submitting updates and bug fixes to its app. Matt Mullenweg, one of the founders of WordPress, has reported today that the company has not been able to release updates to the WordPress app on iOS because their ability to do so has been blocked by Apple. According to the developer, Apple is requiring WordPress to support in-app purchases for .com plans.

Another week has passed and there was probably something of interesting to everybody. So, we have released 6 snapshots since my last review (0814, 0815, 0816, 0817, 0818 and 0819).

In Kubernetes, features follow a defined lifecycle. First, as the twinkle of an eye in an interested developer. Maybe, then, sketched in online discussions, drawn on the online equivalent of a cafe napkin. This rough work typically becomes a Kubernetes Enhancement Proposal (KEP), and from there it usually turns into code. For Kubernetes v1.20 and onwards, we're focusing on helping that code graduate into stable features.

After some months now we’re proud to present our next release providing mostly stability fixes and some smaller new features. This includes an offline message queue and an overhauled message correction. The flatpak builds are working again and we’ve been working on the Windows builds and macOS builds too (especially JBB). We hope that we can provide Windows and macOS builds again in the next weeks in form of a patch release.

Screencasts and Audiocasts: MX Linux 19.2, Linux Headlines and Destination Linux MX Linux 19.2 "KDE" overview | simple configuration, high stability, solid performance. In this video, I am going to show an overview of MX Linux 19.2 "KDE and some of the applications pre-installed.

2020-08-21 | Linux Headlines Microsoft backports WSL2 to earlier Windows 10 releases, Blender meets its funding goal with a key new patron, the Open Technology Fund sues the US Agency for Global Media, and the Open Source Initiative announces its new Interim General Manager.

Destination Linux 187: The Future of Computing with Jill Bryant Ryniker On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, the number ONE video-centric Linux podcast on the planet. We’re going to talk about the future of interacting with your computer with some dream hardware discussion. We have a very special guest this week, Jill has returned to guest host and she’s going to show off one of her amazing computers from her tech vault. We’re also going to discuss some unfortunate news from the Mozilla team. We’re going to CS:GO for it in the Gaming section, then we’ve got our popular tips, tricks and software picks. Also if you’ve not heard yet, we’re having a DLN Game Fest on Sunday August 30th, go to https://destinationlinux.network/gamefest for more info. We’ve got all this and so much more, on this week’s Destination Linux podcast.