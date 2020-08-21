GStreamer 1.17.90 pre-release (1.18 rc1)
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the first release candidate for the upcoming stable 1.18 release series.
The unstable 1.17 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.16 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework.
The 1.17.90 pre-release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.18 series which is now feature frozen and scheduled for release soon. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is very rare for that to happen at this point.
Depending on how things go there might be another release candidate next week and then hopefully 1.18.0 shortly after.
