Linux Jargon Buster: What is Desktop Environment in Linux?
One of the most commonly used term in desktop Linux world is Desktop Environment (DE). In this jargon buster, learn one of the essential desktop Linux concepts.
Istio 1.7 Released
Android Leftovers
GStreamer 1.17.90 pre-release (1.18 rc1)
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the first release candidate for the upcoming stable 1.18 release series. The unstable 1.17 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.16 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The 1.17.90 pre-release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.18 series which is now feature frozen and scheduled for release soon. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is very rare for that to happen at this point. Depending on how things go there might be another release candidate next week and then hopefully 1.18.0 shortly after.
Chinese State media uses new release of local Linux to troll Trump
China’s national cut of Linux – KylinOS - has emerged in a major new release and one of its important new functions is a symbol of the nation’s ability to get ahead despite US trade bans. “Galaxy Kylin Advanced Server Operating System V10” emerged last week with support for locally-designed chips using the MIPS, SPARCv9 and Arm architectures. The OS also supports x86 CPUs flowing from the AMD’s joint venture in China and others derived from Via’s abandoned tilt at the x86 market. KylinOS developer Kylinsoft, a part of the state-owned China Electronics Corporation, said the new release is ideal for Kunbernetes, Docker and LXC virtualisation. Open-source projects like OpenStack Ceph and GlusterFS are all supported too. Trusted platform modules are enabled and the OS is recommended for “Cloud environment … government, national defense, finance, education, finance and taxation, public security, auditing, transportation, medical treatment, manufacturing and other fields.” In other words, a solid cut of Linux that should scale well and can run the stuff needed to get modern computing done. There’s also a desktop cut of the OS that supports Android apps and has somewhat curiously been trumpeted as compatible with Panasonic printers. Take that, Windows!
