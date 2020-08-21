Today’s Istio 1.7 release offers significant improvements to Istio’s operational experience. Several new feature improvements, including control plane upgrades, virtual machine integration, and a central Istiod experience, make Istio easier to operate and expands its capabilities for hybrid cloud environments. This blog post introduces you to new features in the release, talks about IBM’s investment in Istio, and explains how Istio is crucial to developing an open hybrid cloud environment.

As with all of our releases, Istio 1.7 was a community effort. 200 people across over 40 companies contribute to Istio. We’d like to thank our fantastic community for their ongoing efforts: it is because of our amazing community that Istio is able to make so many improvements, quarter after quarter.

GStreamer 1.17.90 pre-release (1.18 rc1) The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the first release candidate for the upcoming stable 1.18 release series. The unstable 1.17 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.16 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The 1.17.90 pre-release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.18 series which is now feature frozen and scheduled for release soon. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is very rare for that to happen at this point. Depending on how things go there might be another release candidate next week and then hopefully 1.18.0 shortly after.